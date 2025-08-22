Robin Campbell’s UB40 Premiere ‘Say Nothing’ Video And The Family Feud Continues - Noise11.com

Robin Campbell’s UB40, one of the two UB40’s that now exist, has premiered a video for the song’ Say Nothing’ from the UB45 album.

Robin’s UB40 released UB45 in 2024 to mark the 45th anniversary of the band he started with his brother Ali, but has since split acrimoniously into the two bands.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Robin Campbell:

Few band splits in modern music have been as bitter, prolonged, and confusing as that of UB40. What began as one of Britain’s most successful reggae bands of the 1980s has, for more than 15 years, played out as a very public family feud between brothers Robin and Ali Campbell. The result is two rival versions of UB40, each with its own audience, and neither side willing to back down.

The fracture dates back to 2008 when Ali Campbell, UB40’s founding frontman, walked away from the group citing “management and business problems.” At the time, UB40 had been together since 1978, building a career that sold over 70 million records worldwide, scoring No.1 hits with “Red Red Wine,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and “I Got You Babe” (with Chrissie Hynde). Ali claimed the band’s finances had been mishandled, accusing management of running UB40 into debt. The other members, including his brother Robin on guitar, rejected that version of events, accusing Ali of abandoning the band.

Tensions only deepened in 2013 when Ali, joined by another Campbell brother, Astro (Terence Wilson), and keyboardist Mickey Virtue, formed a new outfit billed as UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, Astro & Mickey. The existence of two UB40s created immediate confusion in the marketplace. Legal disputes followed over the use of the band’s name, with Robin’s camp, the “official” UB40, insisting they alone carried the legacy, while Ali claimed he was the true voice of the group.

The feud became deeply personal. Ali accused his brother Robin of “hijacking” the band, while Robin suggested Ali had never truly cared for the collective. Interviews over the years have reflected the hostility, with both brothers airing grievances in the press rather than across a table. When Astro died in 2021, Ali described him as “my musical partner and best friend,” while Robin paid separate tribute, underscoring just how fractured the families had become.

Has it been resolved? The simple answer is no. More than a decade later, both versions of UB40 continue to exist. Ali still tours as UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, now without Astro, while Robin leads the “official” UB40 alongside original members Jimmy Brown and Earl Falconer.

In terms of success, both bands have found their audiences. Ali’s version has arguably retained the more international appeal, with his instantly recognisable voice anchoring the hits. His group has toured extensively across Europe, Australia, and the U.S., consistently pulling strong crowds and even reaching the UK Top 10 with albums like A Real Labour of Love (2018). Robin’s UB40, meanwhile, has continued to record and perform, scoring a Top 20 UK album with For the Many in 2019.

Still, the bitterness lingers. The Campbells have never reconciled, and the UB40 brand remains permanently split. For fans, the situation is both a blessing and a curse: two versions of one of Britain’s most beloved reggae acts, but with a family feud at its heart that shows no sign of softening.

For now, UB40 remains both a band and a battle, one of music’s most enduring sibling rivalries.

Ali will tour Australia with his UB40 in January 2026.

UB40 FEATURING ALI CAMPBELL

BIG LOVE AUSTRALIA TOUR DATES 2026:

Wednesday 21st January

Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com.au

Thursday 22nd January

State Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday 24th January

Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Tickets available at www.civictheatrenewcastle.com.au

Sunday 25th January

The Star Theatre, Gold Coast QLD

Tickets available at www.premier.ticketek.com.au

Get all the info from Face To Face Touring

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...