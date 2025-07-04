Colin Hay To Release Man @ Work Volume 2 - Noise11.com

Men at Work’s Colin Hay has made a sequel to his 2003 solo album ‘Man @ Work’ where he re-recorded his Men At Work and solo songs.

Colin tells Noise11.com, “I started working with this record label in Nashville, Compass Records. They asked me if I could put out a record that has some kind of branding with it so we decided to call it Man At Work because not many people knew my name. That was what we did. We put out this record in 2003 and it has done pretty well over the years. So they asked me if I would reprise it this year and do a Volume 2. We were mining some of the old Men At Work material and recording some stuff from the solo records from the last couple of decades”.

From For Volume 2’s Men At Work songs Colin chose ‘No Sign of Yesterday’ and ‘Blue For You’ from the Cargo album and ‘Catch A Star’ from Business As Usual to re-record. Colin says they were performed by Men At Work back in the day. “All the time. I have kind of mined out the Men At Work material. The first album had an acoustic version of ‘Who Can It Be Now’, ‘Down Under’ and ‘Overkill’, maybe ‘It’s a Mistake’, I can’t remember. I did an album a couple of years later that had a couple of Men At Work songs. The point being, I am almost out of Men At Work songs to go back and revisit.”

Watch the Noise11 Colin Hay interview:

Man @ Work Volume 2 will be released on 18 July 2025.

The tracklisting is:

Into My Life (from Wayfaring Sons)

Blue For You (from Men At Work Cargo)

Come Tumblin Down (from Fierce Mercy)

Oh California (from American Sunshine)

Frozen Fields of Snow (from Fierce Mercy)

We The People (new )

Catch A Star (from Business As Usual)

No Sign of Yesterday (from Cargo)

Here In My Hometown (from Are You Looking At Me)

Next Year People (from Next Year People)

Colin Hay Australian Tour Dates:

December 3-4 – Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne VIC

December 11 – Enmore Theatre, Newtown NSW

