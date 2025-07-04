 Colin Hay To Release Man @ Work Volume 2 - Noise11.com
Colin Hay performs at the Recital Centre in Melbourne on 11 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Colin Hay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Colin Hay To Release Man @ Work Volume 2

by Paul Cashmere on July 4, 2025

in News

Men at Work’s Colin Hay has made a sequel to his 2003 solo album ‘Man @ Work’ where he re-recorded his Men At Work and solo songs.

Colin tells Noise11.com, “I started working with this record label in Nashville, Compass Records. They asked me if I could put out a record that has some kind of branding with it so we decided to call it Man At Work because not many people knew my name. That was what we did. We put out this record in 2003 and it has done pretty well over the years. So they asked me if I would reprise it this year and do a Volume 2. We were mining some of the old Men At Work material and recording some stuff from the solo records from the last couple of decades”.

From For Volume 2’s Men At Work songs Colin chose ‘No Sign of Yesterday’ and ‘Blue For You’ from the Cargo album and ‘Catch A Star’ from Business As Usual to re-record. Colin says they were performed by Men At Work back in the day. “All the time. I have kind of mined out the Men At Work material. The first album had an acoustic version of ‘Who Can It Be Now’, ‘Down Under’ and ‘Overkill’, maybe ‘It’s a Mistake’, I can’t remember. I did an album a couple of years later that had a couple of Men At Work songs. The point being, I am almost out of Men At Work songs to go back and revisit.”

Watch the Noise11 Colin Hay interview:

Man @ Work Volume 2 will be released on 18 July 2025.

The tracklisting is:

Into My Life (from Wayfaring Sons)
Blue For You (from Men At Work Cargo)
Come Tumblin Down (from Fierce Mercy)
Oh California (from American Sunshine)
Frozen Fields of Snow (from Fierce Mercy)
We The People (new )
Catch A Star (from Business As Usual)
No Sign of Yesterday (from Cargo)
Here In My Hometown (from Are You Looking At Me)
Next Year People (from Next Year People)

Colin Hay Australian Tour Dates:
December 3-4 – Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne VIC
December 11 – Enmore Theatre, Newtown NSW

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dog Trumpet Live Forever
Reg Mombassa and Peter O’Doherty Go Track By Track Through Dog Trumpet’s ‘Live Forever’

On 11 July 2025 Dog Trumpet will release their ninth album ‘Live Forever’.

1 minute ago
John Paul Young One Foot In Front
John Paul Young’s Long Out of Print ‘One Foot In Front’ To Be Reissued

‘One Foot In Front’, John Paul Young’s long unavailable 1983 album, is getting a re-release through Andrew McNeice’s MelodicRock Classics.

1 day ago
Crowded House perform at Rod Laver Arena 10 December 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
More Crowded House Red Hot Summer Shows Sellout

The Crowded House Red Hot Summer shows are doing fast work around Australia will four shows on the tour now sold out.

2 days ago
Jesus and Mary Chain Psychocandy
Jack White’s Third Man To Release 40th Anniversary Jesus and Mary Chain ‘Psychocandy’

A 40th anniversary edition of Jesus and Mary Chain ‘Psychocandy’ will be released through Jack White’s Third Man Records.

2 days ago
Boom Crash Opera
Boom Crash Opera Reveals Dates for Hands Up In the Air – The Singles Tour

Boom Crash Opera will spend October to Christmas touring Australia on the Hands Up In the Air – The Singles Tour.

2 days ago
Phil Collins - No Jacket Required (Fully Tailored) Cover
Phil Collins ‘No Jacket Required’ Gets a Full Tailored Expansion With Steven Wilson Remix

Phil Collins’ third solo album ‘No Jacket Required’ is getting the box set treatment with a Steven Wilson remix to mark its 40th anniversary.

2 days ago
Men Without Hats
Men Without Hats Resurrect For Northern Hemisphere Tour

Men Without Hats, best known for the 1982 hit ‘The Safety Dance’ have reformed and will tour the UK/ Europe and North America in 2025.

3 days ago