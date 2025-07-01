Men Without Hats Resurrect For Northern Hemisphere Tour - Noise11.com

Men Without Hats, best known for the 1982 hit ‘The Safety Dance’ have reformed and will tour the UK/ Europe and North America in 2025.

There is even Men Without Hats new music with ‘I Love The 80s’ written by the man without the hat Ivan Doroschuk, who wrote ‘Safety Dance’ more than 40 years ago.

About ‘I Love The 80s’ Ivan says, “One of the biggest challenges in writing this song was narrowing down all the things I loved about the ’80s… The song could have been half an hour long!”

I Love The 80s:

The Safety Dance:

Men Without Hats split in 1993 after 1991’s ‘Sideways’ album. There was a brief reunion from 2002 to 2004 and Doroschuk has been mildly active with Men Without Hats since 2010 with two albums ‘Love In The Age of War’ (2012) and ‘Again, Part 2’ (2022).

Ivan is now the only two original members left in the band. The line-up is Ivan Doroschuk (vocals), Sahara Sloan (keyboards and vocals), Sho Murray (guitar), and Adrian White (drums). Sahara is the daughter of Ivan’s brother, founding member Colin Doroschuk.

Colin now works at the Victoria Conservatory of Music in Canada He is Department Head of Voice under the Ann & George Nation Conservatory School of Classical Music and Director of the Voice Program for the Chwyl Family Contemporary School of Music.

MEN WITHOUT HATS – 2025 TOUR DATES

July 1, 2025 – Officer’s Square – Fredericton, NB

July 25, 2025 – Canyons Village – Park City, UT

July 28, 2025 – Soda Row Live Daybreak – South Jordan, UT

August 6, 2025 – Peach Fest – Penticton, BC

August 9, 2025 – Rock the Kooney’s – Cranbrook, BC

August 12, 2025 – The Black Sheep – Colorado Springs, CO

August 13, 2025 – Oriental Theatre – Denver, CO

August 14, 2025 – Beaver Creek – Beaver Creek, CO

August 16, 2025 – Rock the Harbour Festival – Dartmouth, NS

UK/EU TOUR

August 21, 2025 – The Old Woollen – Leeds, UK

August 22, 2025 – Fringe Festival (La Belle Angele) – Edinburgh, UK

August 23, 2025 – Academy 3 – Liverpool, UK

August 24, 2025 – Craufurd Arms – Milton Keynes, UK

August 25, 2025 – The Garage – London, UK

August 27, 2025 – De Helling – Utrecht, NL

August 28, 2025 – Nieuwe Nor – Heerlen, NL

August 29, 2025 – Mergener Hof – Trier, GER

August 30, 2025 – Das Rind – Russelsheim, GER

August 31, 2025 – Exil – Gottingen, GER

September 2, 2025 – Feierwerk – Munich, GER

September 3, 2025 – Die Stadtmitte (80’s Party) – Karlsruhe, GER

September 4, 2025 – Sumpfblume – Hameln, GER

September 5, 2025 – Trompete – Bochum, GER

September 6, 2025 – NCN Festival – Leipzig-Deutzen, GER

September 8, 2025 – Shiva – Bremerhaven, GER

September 9, 2025 – Markthalle @ MarX – Hamburg, GER

September 10, 2025 – Lido – Berlin, GER

September 11, 2025 – Die Pumpe – Kiel, GER

September 12, 2025 – Hotel Cecil – Copenhagen, DEN

September 13, 2025 – Musikens – Gothenburg, SWE

September 14, 2025 – Slaktkyrkan @ Hus 7 – Stockholm, SWE

September 16, 2025 – John Dee – Oslo, NOR

September 17, 2025 – Babel – Malmö, SWE

FALL 2025 – CANADA & U.S. – MORE DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED

October 4, 2025 – Base31 – Picton, ON

October 16, 2025 – The Parker – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

October 17, 2025 – Moss Centre – Miami, FL

October 18, 2025 – Sunrise Theatre – Ft. Pierce, FL

October 19, 2025 – Florida Theatre – Jacksonville, FL

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook