Phil Collins ‘No Jacket Required’ Gets a Full Tailored Expansion With Steven Wilson Remix - Noise11.com

Phil Collins’ third solo album ‘No Jacket Required’ is getting the box set treatment with a Steven Wilson remix to mark its 40th anniversary.

Collins’ released ‘No Jacket Required’ 18 February, 1985. It featured the hits ‘Sussudio’, ‘One More Night’ and ‘Don’t Lose My Number’.

‘No Jacket Required’ was the second biggest selling album for Collins. The fourth album ‘…But Seriously’ did even better on the charts.

The 4-LP deluxe collection, No Jacket Required (Fully Tailored), is pressed on 180-gram black vinyl and features a 20-page booklet complete with new liner notes and photos. LP 1 features the original album remastered and cut at half-speed at Abbey Road Studios. LPs 2-4 include a collection of B-sides, live, and rare performances for the first time on vinyl, including a stripped-back performance of “One More Night” Live at the BBC, and “Long, Long Way To Go” from Live Aid on July 13, 1985. Pre-order HERE.

The No Jacket Required Blu-ray Audio disc contains a brand-new Dolby ATMOS, 5.1 surround sound mix and stereo mix by Steven Wilson, alongside the original 1985 stereo mix. The 1-BD Blu-ray Audio will be available the same day as the LP box set.

No Jacket Required is on 5 September 2025.

No Jacket Required (Fully Tailored)

Tracklist

LP-1

Side A

Sussudio

Only You Know And I Know

Long Long Way To Go

I Don’t Wanna Know

One More Night

Side B

Don’t Lose My Number

Who Said I Would

Doesn’t Anybody Stay Together Anymore

Inside Out

Take Me Home

LP-2

Side A

Sussudio (Live, 1990)

Don’t Lose My Number (Live, 1997)

Who Said I Would (Live, 1985)

Long Long Way To Go (Live, 1994)

Side B

Only You Know And I Know (Live, 1994)

Easy Lover (Live, 1997)

Inside Out (Live, 1990)

LP-3

Side A

Doesn’t Anybody Stay Together Anymore (Live, 1990)

One More Night (Live, 1990)

Take Me Home (Live, 1990)

Side B

One More Night (BBC Live Session)

Long, Long Way To Go (Live Aid, 7/13/1985)

Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now) (Live, 1985)

Sussudio (A Hot Night In Paris)

LP-4

Side A

Only You Know And I Know (Demo)

One More Night (Demo)

Take Me Home (Demo)

Sussudio (Demo)

Side B

The Man With The Horn

I Like The Way

We Said Hello Goodbye

Medley Mega Mix (Sussudio / Don’t Lose My Number / You Can’t Hurry Love)

Separate Lives

Blu-ray

Includes: Dolby ATMOS, 5.1 Surround Sound, New Stereo and Original Stereo mixes

Sussudio

Only You Know And I Know

Long Long Way To Go

I Don’t Wanna Know

One More Night

Don’t Lose My Number

Who Said I Would

Doesn’t Anybody Stay Together Anymore

Inside Out

Take Me Home

