Melbourne Comedy Festival ‘Circus’ Is A Family Hit - Noise11.com

Melbourne Comedy Festival has delivered one for all the family with the surprise hit ‘Circus’.

‘Circus’ is a Melbourne made production featuring magic, acrobatics, a juggler and the star of the show Clown, with the finale piece where he crawls inside a balloon and dances.

‘Circus’ is perfect for filling the attention span of young children clocking in at just over one hour. Kids can participate in the banter from the Ringmaster and watch a few clever tricks like the levitating woman and “death defying” knife juggling.

While it is listed as an ‘All Ages’ show ‘Circus’ is best suited to young kids and their families. The intimate environment of ‘Circus’ in the Spiegeltent out front of Arts Centre Melbourne makes for a great first live experience for young kids and a great day out for parents.

‘Circus’ is playing through to 18 April.

Book for Circus at Arts Centre Melbourne

