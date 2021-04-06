 Melbourne Comedy Festival ‘Circus’ Is A Family Hit - Noise11.com
Circus at Arts Centre Melbourne

Circus at Arts Centre Melbourne

Melbourne Comedy Festival ‘Circus’ Is A Family Hit

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 6, 2021

in News

Melbourne Comedy Festival has delivered one for all the family with the surprise hit ‘Circus’.

‘Circus’ is a Melbourne made production featuring magic, acrobatics, a juggler and the star of the show Clown, with the finale piece where he crawls inside a balloon and dances.

‘Circus’ is perfect for filling the attention span of young children clocking in at just over one hour. Kids can participate in the banter from the Ringmaster and watch a few clever tricks like the levitating woman and “death defying” knife juggling.

While it is listed as an ‘All Ages’ show ‘Circus’ is best suited to young kids and their families. The intimate environment of ‘Circus’ in the Spiegeltent out front of Arts Centre Melbourne makes for a great first live experience for young kids and a great day out for parents.

‘Circus’ is playing through to 18 April.

Book for Circus at Arts Centre Melbourne

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Circus 1903 Circus 1903 Circus 1903 Circus 1903 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Melbourne Recital Centre
Why Are Victorian Government Venues Still Selling Tickets After July 1?

Government-owned venues in Victoria are still selling concert tickets for shows scheduled after July 1 despite a very clear message from the Premier and the Chief Medical Officer suggesting it will be a long, long time before the music industry is allowed to return to normal.

May 1, 2020
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Nick Cave Exhibition To Open In Copenhagen

A Nick Cave Exhibition, featuring items on load from Arts Centre Melbourne, will open in Copenhagen in March 2020.

November 22, 2019
Roger Knox
Roger Knox To Spend A Lunchtime Telling Stories At The Australian Music Vault

Roger Knox, an inductee of the National Indigenous Music Awards Hall of Fame, will perform and speak about his life at MPavilion for the Australian Music Vault.

September 19, 2018
Van Morrison photo by Ros O'Gorman images noise11.com
Vince Jones To Perform The Music Of Van Morrison At Arts Centre Melbourne

Vince Jones will once again play homage to Van Morrison with his Vince Jones and the Astral Orchestra performance at Arts Centre Melbourne.

August 23, 2018
Emah Fox
Arts Centre Melbourne and Australian Music Vault Present Process Lab Workshop

Arts Centre Melbourne together with the Australian Music Vault will present the day-long workshop Process Lab in May.

April 18, 2018
Bruce Milne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Melbourne Music Bus Tour Takes You Right To Where History Happened

The Melbourne Music Bus Tour is continuing through until July with tour guide Bruce Milne taking right to the door of where music history happened in Australia’s music capital.

April 8, 2018
Bruce Milne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Milne Is Rolling Out His Magical Mystery Tour For Melbourne Again

Bruce Milne’s ‘Melbourne Music Bus Tour’ is kicking off again this month.

February 14, 2018