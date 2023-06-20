 Mushroom: 50 Years of Making Noise Opens At Melbourne Music Vault - Noise11.com
Mushroom 50 Years of Making Music_3_Photo by Georgia Roberts

Mushroom 50 Years of Making Music Photo by Georgia Roberts

Mushroom: 50 Years of Making Noise Opens At Melbourne Music Vault

by Paul Cashmere on June 21, 2023

in News

The Melbourne Music Vault at Arts Centre Melbourne has opened its new centrepiece ‘Mushroom: 50 Years of Making Noise’.

The newly commissioned video presentation highlights the 50 years of Mushroom with rare footage, music video highlights and stills from Jimmy Barnes, Kylie Minogue, Archie Roach, The Teskey Brothers, The Rubens, Christine Anu, Skyhooks, Paul Kelly and The Temper Trap.

“Mushroom has played such a pivotal role in the evolution of Australia’s music scene. Their 50-year history is a testament to Michael Gudinski’s grand vision to connect local artists and audiences which helped create so many of the memories we all share. This new immersive video experience will take viewers on a ride through Mushroom’s 50-year history in an intimate yet exhilarating way,” said Australian Music Vault Senior Curator Carolyn Laffan.

Matt Gudinski said in a statement, “In the early seventies, my father set out to create Mushroom to support the thriving homegrown music scene and great Australian music talent which was starting to emerge. This experience provides a great insight into that roller coaster journey and the iconic artists who helped shape our industry into what it is today, and we are proud to have it on show at the Australian Music Vault which my dad was instrumental in bringing to life.”

Australian Music Vault presents
Mushroom: 50 Years of Making Noise
Daily, FREE entry
For more information visit australianmusicvault.com.au

