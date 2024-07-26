 Australian Music Vault Adds Crowded House Costumes To The Display - Noise11.com
Neil Finn jacket

Neil Finn jacket photo credit Peter Green

Australian Music Vault Adds Crowded House Costumes To The Display

by Paul Cashmere on July 26, 2024

in News

The Australian Music Vault at the Arts Centre Melbourne has had several new iconic stage costumes from Crowded House and Split Enz added to their display.

Split Enz/Crowded House archivist Peter Green tells Noise11.com, “The Neil Finn’s stage jacket which was part of the image on the front cover of the Crowded House debut album from 1986 is now on display. Neil also wore it in the “World Where You Live” video clip. The jacket was also lent out to Eddie Rayner and Gill Civil to wear onstage when they were part of Crowded House playing keyboards. It was painted by Crowded House bassist Nick Seymour”.

The jacket is on loan from the Crowded House Archives at Kalorama. Peter says it features “a noticeable musical battle scar on the front, resulting from a passionate Crowded House concert at Melbourne’s Tok H in September 1986. A packed room and a hot Melbourne night, the jacket was discarded onstage onto a stage light and caught fire”.

Neil Finn Crowded House jacket in World Where You Live Photo credit Peter Green

 

Peter says that “also on display is Noel Crombie of Split Enz stage outfit from 1978. Like all the Enz costumes, it was created by Noel and donated to the Australian Music Vault. Some of you would remember this one from Split Enz “I See Red” video and more recently this year a “mini me” version of the 1978 costumes worn by the Split Enz puppets in the Split Enz “Murder” clip. This Enz costume is part of a set titled “Black, White & Grey’s”.

The Australian Music Vault is open daily and free to the public. It is inside Arts Centre Melbourne on St Kilda Rd, Melbourne.

