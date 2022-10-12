Melbourne’s Music Bus Tour Is Back On The Road - Noise11.com

The good time Melbourne Music Bus tour of Melbourne’s iconic music spots is back for 2022 from this weekend.

The tour is conducted by Melbourne’s music stalwarts Bruce Milne and Mary Mihelakos with a whole lot of special guests along the way to add to the story.

Mary is excited about the 2022 season telling Noise11.com that Arts Centre Melbourne will have a bigger bus for the tour, every bus route will be different and relevant to the special guest and that unlike in the past, the guests have been already announced, so you can pick the artist you’d like to travel with.

The final guests are:

Saturday 15 October, 1pm: Angie Hart

Saturday 15 October, 4pm: Paul Stewart

Saturday 29 October, 1pm: Jane Clifton

Saturday 29 October, 4pm: Wilbur Wilde

Saturday 12 November, 1pm: Robbie Bundle and Bart Willoughby

Saturday 12 November, 4pm: Clare Bowditch

Saturday 19 November, 1pm: Deborah Conway

Saturday 19 November, 4pm: Dogs in Space with Sam Sejavka and Chuck Meo (The Ears)

Saturday 3 December, 1pm: Rebecca Barnard

Saturday 3 December, 4pm: Billy Miller (The Ferrets)

Saturday 10 December, 1pm: Kylie Auldist

Saturday 10 December, 4pm: Phill Calvert (The Birthday Party) – If you’re a fan of late 70s Melbourne punk, this is the tour for you!

https://www.artscentremelbourne.com.au/whats-on/2022/festivals-and-series/always-live/melbourne-music-bus

The Melbourne Music Bus will visit the locations of Armstrong Studios, Bakehouse Studios, Champion Hotel, Crystal Ballroom, the Dogs in Space house, The Espy, The Exford, Faraday Street, Muchmore Ballroom, Mushroom Records, the Nylex Clock sign, the Old Greek Theatre, the Palace, Punters Club, Richmond Recorders, Sing Sing Studios, Tiger Lounge and The Venue. The tour will also travel to Chrissy Amphlett Lane, Charcoal Lane, Rowland S. Howard Lane and AC/DC Lane.

The tour takes approximately two hours and departs from the Australian Music Vault, which is inside Arts Centre Melbourne on St Kilda Road.

*Concession applies to persons under 16, MEAA members, Pensioners, Unemployed, Full-time Australian and International Students, Health Care Card Holders, Victorian Carer Card Holders.

Bruce Milne was founder of Au-go-go Records in 1978, label manager for Missing Link Records, one-time manager of Blackeyed Susans, worked A&R for EMI, was a co-owner of The Tote, announcer of 3RRR and Board member of Music Victoria.

Mary Mihelakos is a Music Victoria Hall of Famer (2020), co-founder of The Aussie BBQ at SXSW, former editor of Beat Magazine, and founder of the annual Leaps and Bounds festival. She currently books shows for Brunswick Ballroom.

Price range

Standard

$69.00

Concession*

$60.00

