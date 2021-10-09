Mick Jagger Goes Unnoticed Walking Around Nashville - Noise11.com

Forget Wally or Waldo. There’s a new game to play if the Rolling Stones are in your town … “where’s Mick”.

As the Rolling Stones travel across America on their ‘No Filter’ tour, Mick Jagger is using the opportunity to take in some tourist time. Add one baseball cap and a Covid mask and Mick suddenly becomes the invisible man, wandering the streets while everyone around him has no idea who they just passed in the street.

In Charlotte NC, Mick went to the Thirsty Beaver bar and enjoyed a beer while people at the other tables didn’t even notice him.

Today Mick was wandering the streets of Nashville and posted this video:

See you tonight Nashville! Shot/edited by Matt Clifford pic.twitter.com/bIFVCAOYXn — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) October 9, 2021

Thanks Pittsburgh for giving us a great time! pic.twitter.com/9HeGMtAkAa — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) October 6, 2021

Out and about last night in Charlotte, NC pic.twitter.com/BWssvivAII — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 30, 2021

The Rolling Stones will play Nashville later today (9 October) and then have two shows in Los Angeles on 14 and 17 October.

