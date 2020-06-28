 Mick Jagger Says Bono Scared Him About Playing Glastonbury - Noise11.com
The Edge and Bono, U2 perform at Etihad Stadium. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Edge and Bono, U2 perform at Etihad Stadium. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mick Jagger Says Bono Scared Him About Playing Glastonbury

by Music-News.com on June 29, 2020

in News

Mick Jagger was nervous ahead of the Rolling Stones’ Glastonbury debut in 2013 because Bono had warned him it was one of the toughest gigs around.

U2 at the legendary British music event in 2011, but had a tough time due to the rain and the mud. He spoke to Mick about his experience and his warning made the rocker nervous before his big Glastonbury bow.

“I spoke to Bono when he had his Glastonbury experience, which he said was one of the most difficult days he’s ever done a concert – it was mindblowingly difficult because of the weather,” the rock veteran wrote for The Guardian. “I was afraid it was going to be the same for us, but it didn’t turn out like that.”

Although he didn’t have to worry about the weather, he was still concerned about delivering something a bit different to their usual well-worn set.

“People always try to do something special for Glastonbury, like when JAY-Z did (Oasis song) Wonderwall. A week or so before our appearance, I thought, if we’re going to do a big night at Glastonbury, let’s try and do something a bit topical,” he continued. “So I thought I’d rewrite the lyrics of Factory Girl to do something different. I was a bit wary of it, if people were really going to get it – but they got it.”

And he admitted the experience was unlike any of the mammoth shows the Stones have played before.

“I’ve done a lot of big crowds, but normally when you do these big crowds you can’t often see them,” he explained. “In this case, though, the crowd goes up the hill and was illuminated by flares. You could actually see 100,000 people, which was amazing. The crowd was amazingly supportive, vibrant, enthusiastic, exuberant – even though you’re a long way away from them, you can still feel the wave of feeling coming from them.”

This year’s Glastonbury festival, which was due to take place now, has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Mick Jagger, photo by Ros O'Gorman, the rolling stones, melbourne 2014
The Rolling Stones Issue Trump With Cease and Desist Over Songs

The Rolling Stones have issued a Cease and Desist order to the trump campaign for its unauthorized use of their music at his rallies.

31 mins ago
John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Fogerty and Sons and Daughter Perform Iso ‘Blue Moon Nights’

Creedence Clearwater Revival legend John Fogerty is continuing his isolation performances with the family doing ‘Blue Moon Nights’ this week.

2 hours ago
Bob Dylan Rough and Rowdy Ways
Bob Dylan Sells 34000 In The UK

Congratulations to Bob Dylan, who goes straight to Number 1 with his 39th studio album Rough and Rowdy Ways.

12 hours ago
Bob Dylan Rough and Rowdy Ways
Bob Dylan Becomes Oldest Person Ever To Score UK No 1 Album

Bob Dylan has become the oldest artist ever to score a U.K. number one album with a record comprising of new original material.

13 hours ago
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Mick Jagger Pays Tribute To Steve Bing

Mick Jagger has paid tribute to producer Steve Bing after learning of the financier's suicide.

5 days ago
Bob Dylan Rough and Rowdy Ways
Bob Dylan On Track for UK Number One

Bob Dylan is on course for his ninth Number 1 on the UK’s Official Albums Chart with Rough and Rowdy Ways.

7 days ago
Crosby Stills Nash and Young photo by Ros O'Gorman
David Crosby Pleads With Neil Young To “Forgive Me”

David Crosby has pleaded with Neil Young to end their feud and get back together in the lead-up to the American election.

June 22, 2020