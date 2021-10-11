 Mick Jagger Says He Visited A Karaoke Bar In Nashville And Sang A Stones Song - Noise11.com
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo

Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones (photo by Ros O'Gorman)

Mick Jagger Says He Visited A Karaoke Bar In Nashville And Sang A Stones Song

by Paul Cashmere on October 11, 2021

Mick Jagger may or may not have visited a karaoke bar in Nashville and sang a Stones song this week. At least he told fans at the Rolling Stones Nashville concert that he did.

Mick told the Nashville fans, “I had a good time last night. I went to Printers Alley and sang ‘Honky Tonk Women’ in a karaoke bar. I crashed a bachelorette party on a pedal tavern. They loved my Goo Goo Clusters. We all ended up at the Wild Beaver riding a mechanical bull.”

Printers Alley is the entertainment precinct in Nashville and there is a karaoke bar there called Ms Kelli’s Karaoke Bar. Noise11 is awaiting a confirmation from the establishment.

In 2012, Jagger appeared on Saturday Night Live and performed this pisstake in a karaoke bar:

Highlights from the Nashville show were ‘Dead Flowers’ by request, for first performance of Keith’s ‘Connection’ since 2006 and the band continuing to run in the new song ‘Living In A Ghost Town’.

Dead Flowers

Connection

Living In A Glost Town

The setlist for Nashville 9 October 2021 was:

Street Fighting Man (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)
Let’s Spend The Night Together (from Between The Buttons, 1967)
Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)
19th Nervous Breakdown (single 1966)
Trouble’s A Comin (From Tattoo You box, 2021)
Dead Flowers (from Sticky Fingers, 1971)
You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Living In A Ghost Town (single 2020)
Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)
Honky Tonk Women (single, 1969)
Connection (from Between The Buttons, 1967)
Slipping Away (from Steel Wheels, 1989)
Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)
Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Paint It Black (from Aftermath, 1966)
Sympathy For The Devil (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)
Jumping Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Encore
Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (from Out Of Our Heads, 1965)

The next Stones shows are 14 and 17 October in Los Angeles.

Comments

comments

