Mick Jagger Shoots a Pretty Funny Pisstake At Paul McCartney At Stones LA Gig - Noise11.com

Mick Jagger paused at the Rolling Stones concert in Los Angeles on Thursday night for a funny jab at Paul McCartney’s comment about the Rolling Stones being a blues cover band.

McCartney told The New Yorker recently that, “I’m not sure I should say it, but they’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are.”

Jagger gave a shout-out to the celebs in the audience, Lady Gaga, Kurt Douglas, Leonardo DiCaprio and said “Paul McCartney is here. He’s going to join us in a blues cover later on.”

The Stones are sticking to a fairly consistent setlist on their current No Filter North American tour. For this show they dropped in ‘Ruby Tuesday’ for the first time since 2016 and included the Exile on Main Street track ‘Rock Off.

The setlist for Los Angeles 14 October 2021 was:

Let’s Spend The Night Together (from Between The Buttons, 1967)
19th Nervous Breakdown (single 1966)
Rocks Off (from Exile on Main Street, 1972)
Get Off My Cloud (from December’s Children and Everybodys, 1965)
Tumbling Dice (from Exile on Main Street, 1972)
Ruby Tuesday (from Between The Buttons, 1967)
You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Living In A Ghost Town (single 2020)
Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981)
Honky Tonk Women (single, 1969)
Connection (from Between The Buttons, 1967)
Slipping Away (from Steel Wheels, 1989)
Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978)
Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
Paint It Black (from Aftermath, 1966)
Sympathy For The Devil (from Beggars Banquet, 1968)
Jumping Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Encore
Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969)
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (from Out Of Our Heads, 1965)

The next Stones show is 7 October in Los Angeles again.

