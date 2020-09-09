 Mick Jagger Talks Up The New Rolling Store RS No 9 Carnaby - Noise11.com
Rolling Stones RS No 9 Carnaby

Rolling Stones RS No 9 Carnaby

Mick Jagger Talks Up The New Rolling Store RS No 9 Carnaby

by Paul Cashmere on September 9, 2020

in News

Mick Jagger says the new Rolling Stones London store ‘RS No 9 Carnaby’ is in Carnaby because it has “good history, it’s a good place to walk around and it’s a good place for locals and tourists to shop”.

Jagger says Carnaby Street has a connection with the Rolling Stones “because it is Soho. We used to walk around there before it famous. We used to work around there, rehearse around there, eat around there but it is also not a bad place to have a shop.

He says he is opening a shop in the middle of a pandemic because of ‘eternal optimism’.

Watch the Mick Jagger interview with Paul Sexton.

‘RS No 9 Carnaby’ has the new Goats Head Soup reissue and Scarlet single along with an exclusive 500 copies of the Goats Head Soup 2020 album in the Stones Red colour.

The store’s windows feature a world first soundwave installation – taken from the opening to the 1966 hit track ‘Paint It Black’. The audio of the beginning of the iconic song is visualized as a soundwave and interpreted into a striking red metal sculpture.

Jointly curated by the Rolling Stones and Bravado, the shop fit follows the brand colours of red and black. The glass floor features many of the bands lyrics, and the fitting rooms are adorned with iconic album artwork; Exile on Main Street (1972) and Some Girls (1978).

In a statement the Stones said, “Soho has always encapsulated Rock ‘n’ Roll so Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for our own store. We are confident this exciting project that our friends at Bravado have created will be an unrivalled experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy.”

Rolling Stones RS No 9 inside Rolling Stones RS No 9 inside

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Judith Durham photo by Ros OGorman, noise11
The Seekers Legend Judith Durham Partners With Bush Poet Lance Lawrence

The legendary singer of The Seekers Judith Durham has teamed up with horseman and bush poet Lance Lawrence for a limited edition physical single ‘All In A Day’s Work’.

19 hours ago
David Freiberg of Jefferson Starship
Jefferson Starship ‘Mother of the Sun’ Is First New Music in 12 Years

Since Jefferson Starship’s previous album in 2008 two members have passed away. Paul Kantner went in 2016, Marty Balin in 2018.

20 hours ago
Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Ozzy Osbourne Rules Out Further Black Sabbath Activity

Ozzy Osbourne has insisted that when Black Sabbath played their farewell show at Birmingham's Genting Arena in 2017, that marked the end of the band for him.

1 day ago
Eric Burdon photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Eric Burdon Amused Trump Used One of His Classics Considering Its Meaning

Rock legend Eric Burdon is both pissed off and amused that the Trump campaign used his classic ‘House of the Rising Sun’ at a campaign rally without his permission but he also has drawn attention to the meaning of the song, something the Trumpers didn’t think about.

2 days ago
The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (AAP Image/Noise 11/Ros O’Gorman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
The Rolling Stones Hope To Tour In 2022 For 60th Anniversary

The rockers - Sir Mick Jagger, 77, Keith Richards, 76, Ronnie Wood, 73 and Charlie Watts, 79 - have no plans to retire and Keith hopes they will all still be playing together in two years to celebrate the milestone.

2 days ago
Frederick 'Toots' Hibbert
Toots Hibbert of Toots & The Maytals Rushed To Intensive Care

Toots and the Maytals singer Toots Hibbert has been hospitalised in an intensive care unit with suspected COVID-19.

September 2, 2020
Burt Bacharach performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Wednesday 28 October 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Burt Bacharach Is Back In The Studio

Burt Bacharach says recording new music during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a "lifesaver" for him.

September 2, 2020