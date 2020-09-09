Mick Jagger Talks Up The New Rolling Store RS No 9 Carnaby

Mick Jagger says the new Rolling Stones London store ‘RS No 9 Carnaby’ is in Carnaby because it has “good history, it’s a good place to walk around and it’s a good place for locals and tourists to shop”.

Jagger says Carnaby Street has a connection with the Rolling Stones “because it is Soho. We used to walk around there before it famous. We used to work around there, rehearse around there, eat around there but it is also not a bad place to have a shop.

He says he is opening a shop in the middle of a pandemic because of ‘eternal optimism’.

Watch the Mick Jagger interview with Paul Sexton.

‘RS No 9 Carnaby’ has the new Goats Head Soup reissue and Scarlet single along with an exclusive 500 copies of the Goats Head Soup 2020 album in the Stones Red colour.

The store’s windows feature a world first soundwave installation – taken from the opening to the 1966 hit track ‘Paint It Black’. The audio of the beginning of the iconic song is visualized as a soundwave and interpreted into a striking red metal sculpture.

Jointly curated by the Rolling Stones and Bravado, the shop fit follows the brand colours of red and black. The glass floor features many of the bands lyrics, and the fitting rooms are adorned with iconic album artwork; Exile on Main Street (1972) and Some Girls (1978).

In a statement the Stones said, “Soho has always encapsulated Rock ‘n’ Roll so Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for our own store. We are confident this exciting project that our friends at Bravado have created will be an unrivalled experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy.”

Rolling Stones RS No 9 inside

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments