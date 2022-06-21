Midnight Oil To Headline Stompen Ground In Broome - Noise11.com

Midnight Oil have been confirmed as the headline act for Stompen Ground in Broome on 17 September.

Stompen Ground is returned after a 22 year absence. “As a creator of Stompem Ground, it was sad that it didn’t continue after 2000,” said Dr Mark Bin Bakar.

“It was due to lack of funding support, vision and recognition of the importance the festival had for the region, particularly as a major tourist attraction. Then with my entry into private enterprise, my life became engrossed with working with Mary G touring nationally. I am thrilled that the Kimberley Stolen Generation’s 21st Anniversary has allowed for the event’s rebirth.”

Midnight Oil last played Stompen Ground in 1998. “We jumped at the opportunity to play Stompem Ground again,” said Midnight Oil frontman, Peter Garrett. “Reconnecting with people in Broome, celebrating culture and the extraordinary Kimberley region and being among lots of great bands and performers. It’s going to be very special.”

Other Stompen Ground acts are The Pigram Brothers, Blekbala Mujik and many more great Kimberley artists including Yatangal, Footprince, King of Hearts and Seaside Drifters.

Stompen Ground tickets on sale Thursday 23 June.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

