Morrissey Is Pissed Off The Simpsons Played Him As A Depressed Fat Racist - Noise11.com

Morrissey is pissed off at The Simpsons for portraying him as a racist with a fat gut.

The episode ‘Panic on the Streets of Springfield’ stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Lisa Simpson’s imaginary friend Quilloughby, a depressed British singer of the 80s. Quilloughby is a moody, right-winged singer. His band was The Snuffs (very similar to The Smiths) and his hits were ‘How Late Is Then’, ‘What Difference Do I Make’ and ‘Hamburger Is Homicide’. The Smiths’ song were ‘How Soon Is Now’, ‘What Difference Does it Make’ and they had an album ‘Meat Is Murder’.

Morrissey is ropable taking to social media to rant:

“Surprising what a “turn for the worst” the writing for The Simpson’s tv show has taken in recent years.

“Sadly, The Simpson’s show started out creating great insight into the modern cultural experience, but has since degenerated to trying to capitalize on cheap controversy and expounding on vicious rumors.

“Poking fun at subjects is one thing. Other shows like SNL still do a great job at finding ways to inspire great satire.

But when a show stoops so low to use harshly hateful tactics like showing the Morrissey character with his belly hanging out of his shirt (when he has never looked like that at any point in his career) makes you wonder who the real hurtful, racist group is here.

“Even worse – calling the Morrissey character out for being a racist, without pointing out any specific instances, offers nothing. It only serves to insult the artist.

“They should take that mirror and hold it up to themselves.

“Simpson’s actor Hank Azaria’s recent apology to the whole country of India for his role in upholding “structural racism” says it all.

“Unlike the character in the Simpson’s “Panic” episode…….

“Morrissey has never made a “cash grab”, hasn’t sued any people for their attacks, has never stopped performing great shows, and is still a serious vegan and strong supporter for animal rights.

“By suggesting all of the above in this episode…the Simpson’s hypocritical approach to their storyline says it all.

Truly they are the only ones who have stopped creating, and have instead turned unapologetically hurtful and racist.

“Not surprising…… that The Simpsons viewership ratings have gone down so badly over recent years”.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments