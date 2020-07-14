Motley Crue To Headline Better Noise Festival

Motley Crue will headline the Better Noise Music Festival to stream on July 16 (USA) / July 17 (Australia).

The lineup includes…

Motley Crue

Five Finger Death Punch

Papa Roach

Awolnation

Cory Marks

Dirty Heads

The Hu

Bad Wolves

Escape The Fate

From Ashes To New

Fire From The Gods

Bleeker

Tuk Smith

Islander

All Good Things

Hyro The Hero

Eva Under Fire

Nvrlands

Little Stranger

Tempt

With Marshall Records artists

The Bottom Line

and

Thousand Thoughts

The event will air simultaneously worldwide and will raise funds for the Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation (GRI) to provide critical support services for those in early recovery from substance use disorder.

The Better Noise Music Festival live for Australia on July 17 at 8.00am AEST (East Coast time)

Watch via

Youtube : https://bit.ly/BNTube

Facebook : www.facebook.com/BetterNoiseMusic

