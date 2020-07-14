Motley Crue To Headline Better Noise Festival

Motley Crue will headline the Better Noise Music Festival to stream on July 16 (USA) / July 17 (Australia).
The lineup includes…
Motley Crue
Five Finger Death Punch
Papa Roach
Awolnation
Cory Marks
Dirty Heads
The Hu
Bad Wolves
Escape The Fate
From Ashes To New
Fire From The Gods
Bleeker
Tuk Smith
Islander
All Good Things
Hyro The Hero
Eva Under Fire
Nvrlands
Little Stranger
Tempt
With Marshall Records artists
The Bottom Line
and
Thousand Thoughts
The event will air simultaneously worldwide and will raise funds for the Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation (GRI) to provide critical support services for those in early recovery from substance use disorder.
The Better Noise Music Festival live for Australia on July 17 at 8.00am AEST (East Coast time)
Watch via
Youtube : https://bit.ly/BNTube
Facebook : www.facebook.com/BetterNoiseMusic
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook