Motley Crue Too Fast For Love Turns 40 - Noise11.com

Motley Crue’s debut album ‘Too Fast For Love’ was released 40 years ago today, 10 November, 1981.

Track one side one of the original album was ‘Live Wire’, the second most played Motley Crue song up to their last show in 2015. FYI: ‘Shout At The Devil’ is the most played Crue song.

‘Too Fast For Love’ was initially an independent release. Motley Crue made up 900 copies on their own Leathür Records label. They were singed to Elektra Records the following year. Elektra remixed the album, changed the artwork and changed the songs around but ‘Live Wire’ opened both editions.

The song removed from the Elektra release was ‘Stick To Your Guns’, the band’s first single.

TRACKLISTING:

1. Live Wire

2. Come on and Dance

3. Public Enemy #1

4. Merry-Go-Round

5. Take Me to the Top

6. Piece of Your Action

7. Starry Eyes

8. Too Fast for Love

9. On with the Show

The cover of ‘Too Fast For Love’ was a homage to The Rolling Stones ‘Sticky Fingers cover.

‘Too fast For Love’ was a relatively unsuccessful album in its day peaking at no 77 in the USA and not charting anywhere else in the world. However, as Motley Crue grew fans backtracked to the first album eventually sending it to Platinum status (1,000,000+)

Motley Crue achieved international success with the second album ‘Shout At The Devil’.

