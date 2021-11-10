 Motley Crue Too Fast For Love Turns 40 - Noise11.com
Nikki Sixx, Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Motley Crue Too Fast For Love Turns 40

by Paul Cashmere on November 10, 2021

in News

Motley Crue’s debut album ‘Too Fast For Love’ was released 40 years ago today, 10 November, 1981.

Track one side one of the original album was ‘Live Wire’, the second most played Motley Crue song up to their last show in 2015. FYI: ‘Shout At The Devil’ is the most played Crue song.

‘Too Fast For Love’ was initially an independent release. Motley Crue made up 900 copies on their own Leathür Records label. They were singed to Elektra Records the following year. Elektra remixed the album, changed the artwork and changed the songs around but ‘Live Wire’ opened both editions.

The song removed from the Elektra release was ‘Stick To Your Guns’, the band’s first single.

TRACKLISTING:
1. Live Wire
2. Come on and Dance
3. Public Enemy #1
4. Merry-Go-Round
5. Take Me to the Top
6. Piece of Your Action
7. Starry Eyes
8. Too Fast for Love
9. On with the Show

The cover of ‘Too Fast For Love’ was a homage to The Rolling Stones ‘Sticky Fingers cover.

Motley Crue Too Fast for Love and Rolling Stones Sticky Fingers

‘Too fast For Love’ was a relatively unsuccessful album in its day peaking at no 77 in the USA and not charting anywhere else in the world. However, as Motley Crue grew fans backtracked to the first album eventually sending it to Platinum status (1,000,000+)

Motley Crue achieved international success with the second album ‘Shout At The Devil’.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue play the first show of the Australian FINAL TOUR in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Sydney Harbour Bridge and Abba
ABBA Set For First USA Top 10 Album With Voyage

In Australia, Europe and the UK, ABBA were the biggest act of the decade. ABBA had six Top 10 albums in Australia including two number ones, five number one albums in the UK and seven number one albums in Sweden but failed to make the Top 10 in the USA.

12 hours ago
Dean Stockwell (right) in Human Highway
Neil Young and Dean Stockwell Collaborated on the Bizarre 1982 Film ‘Human Highway’

‘Human Highway’, Neil Young’s bizarre collaboration with his friend Dean Stockwell, is one of the most bizarre movies you will ever see.

13 hours ago
Rob Halford of Judas Priest at Download Melbourne 2019 photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Rob Halford’s PSA To Men ‘Check Your Prostate’

Rob Halford has urged men to get their "prostate checked" after his cancer battle.

19 hours ago
Men At Work Business As Usual
Men At Work Business As Usual Turns 40

One of Australia’s most iconic albums, Men At Work ‘Business As Usual’ has turned 40.

1 day ago
IMAGE ABBA Digital Portrait Credit Industrial Light & Magic
ABBA ‘Voyage’ Is Heading To UK No 1

ABBA are setting course for dominance this week as Voyage sails straight towards Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart.

2 days ago
SCORPIONS "Peacemaker"
Scorpions Debut New Song Peacemaker

Scorpions have given fans a preview of their 19th studio album ‘Rock Believer’ with a video for the song ‘Peacemaker’.

3 days ago
Steve Stevens performs with Billy Idol at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne on 24 March 2015. (Photo by Ros O'Gorman)
Billy Idol Takes Us From White Wedding To White Christmas

Ho Ho Ho. Billy Idol has gone from White Wedding to White Christmas. From Hot In The City to Let It Snow. Idol’s 2006 Christmas album is making a comeback. Billy Idol ‘Happy Holidays’ has been remastered for 2021.

3 days ago