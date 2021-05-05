Motörhead ‘No Sleep To Hammersmith’ Is About To Get A Whole Lot Bigger - Noise11.com

Motörhead’s 1981 live album ‘No Sleep ‘Til Hammersmith’ has been given at 2021 make-over.

The irony of the title was that Motörhead did not perform at the famed London Hammersmith Odeon on their 1981 tour.

The expanded box set features the complete recordings of the two Newcastle shows as well as the Queen’s Hall, Leeds show. The original album also included tracks recorded in Norfolk and Belfast in 1981.

Despite being a live album ‘No Sleep ‘Til Hammersmith’ is the highest charting Motörhead album, reaching no 1. When the album was released Motörhead were in the USA supporting Ozzy Osbourne.

The original ‘No Sleep ‘Till Hammersmith’ was released on 27 June 1981. The 40th anniversary edition on ‘No Sleep ‘Til Hammersmith’ will be released on June 25, 2021.

CD BOX SET TRACKLISTING

NO SLEEP ‘TIL HAMMERSMITH

Ace of Spades

Stay Clean

Metropolis

The Hammer

Iron Horse

No Class

Overkill

(We Are) The Roadcrew

Capricorn

Bomber

Motorhead

Over The Top

Train Kept A Rollin’

Stay Clean (soundcheck)

Limb From Limb (soundcheck)

Iron Horse (Soundcheck)

LIVE AT LEEDS QUEENS HALL 28/3/1981

Ace Of Spades

Stay Clean

Over The Top

Metropolis

Shoot You In The Back

The Hammer

Jailbait

Leaving Here

Fire Fire

Capricorn

Too Late Too Late

No Class

(We Are) The Road Crew

Bite The Bullet

The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

Overkill

Bomber

Motorhead

