 Motörhead ‘No Sleep To Hammersmith’ Is About To Get A Whole Lot Bigger - Noise11.com
Motörhead ‘No Sleep To Hammersmith’ Is About To Get A Whole Lot Bigger

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 5, 2021

Motörhead’s 1981 live album ‘No Sleep ‘Til Hammersmith’ has been given at 2021 make-over.

The irony of the title was that Motörhead did not perform at the famed London Hammersmith Odeon on their 1981 tour.

The expanded box set features the complete recordings of the two Newcastle shows as well as the Queen’s Hall, Leeds show. The original album also included tracks recorded in Norfolk and Belfast in 1981.

Despite being a live album ‘No Sleep ‘Til Hammersmith’ is the highest charting Motörhead album, reaching no 1. When the album was released Motörhead were in the USA supporting Ozzy Osbourne.

The original ‘No Sleep ‘Till Hammersmith’ was released on 27 June 1981. The 40th anniversary edition on ‘No Sleep ‘Til Hammersmith’ will be released on June 25, 2021.

Motorhead No Sleep Til Hammersmith

CD BOX SET TRACKLISTING

    NO SLEEP ‘TIL HAMMERSMITH

Ace of Spades
Stay Clean
Metropolis
The Hammer
Iron Horse
No Class
Overkill
(We Are) The Roadcrew
Capricorn
Bomber
Motorhead
Over The Top
Train Kept A Rollin’
Stay Clean (soundcheck)
Limb From Limb (soundcheck)
Iron Horse (Soundcheck)

    LIVE AT LEEDS QUEENS HALL 28/3/1981

Ace Of Spades
Stay Clean
Over The Top
Metropolis
Shoot You In The Back
The Hammer
Jailbait
Leaving Here
Fire Fire
Capricorn
Too Late Too Late
No Class
(We Are) The Road Crew
Bite The Bullet
The Chase Is Better Than The Catch
Overkill
Bomber
Motorhead

    LIVE AT NEWCASTLE CITY HALL 29/3/1981

Ace Of Spades
Stay Clean
Over The Top
Metropolis
Shoot You In The Back
The Hammer
Jailbait
Leaving Here
Fire Fire
Capricorn
Too Late Too Late
No Class
(We Are) The Road Crew
Bite The Bullet
The Chase Is Better Than The Catch
Overkill
Bomber
Motorhead

    LIVE AT NEWCASTLE CITY HALL 30/3/1981

Ace Of Spades
Stay Clean
Over The Top
Metropolis
Shoot You In The Back
The Hammer
Jailbait
Leaving Here
Iron Horse
Fire Fire
Capricorn
Too Late Too Late
No Class
(We Are) The Road Crew
Bite The Bullet
The Chase Is Better Than The Catch
Overkill
Bomber
Motorhead

Lemmy Kilmister Photo by Ros O'Gorman Lemmy Kilmister Photo by Ros O'Gorman Lemmy Kilmister Photo by Ros O'Gorman Lemmy Kilmister Photo by Ros O'Gorman Lemmy Kilmister Photo by Ros O'Gorman

