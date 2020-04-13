 Music Festivals and Concerts Not Expected To Return Until 2021 - Noise11.com
Crowd at the Red Hot Summer tour in Mornington at the Mornington Racecourse.

Music Festivals and Concerts Not Expected To Return Until 2021

by Music-News.com on April 14, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Professor of healthcare management Zeke Emanuel has “no idea” how event promoters are rescheduling music gigs and festivals for later this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying he doesn’t understand how they think it’s a “plausible possibility”.

The Professor told the New York Times newspaper: “Larger gatherings – conferences, concerts, sporting events – when people say they’re going to reschedule this conference or graduation event for October 2020, I have no idea how they think that’s a plausible possibility.

“I think those things will be the last to return. Realistically we’re talking fall 2021 at the earliest.”

Several high-profile music festivals, including Glastonbury, have already been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Glastonbury organisers Michael and Emily Eavis explained at the time: “We are so sorry to announce this but Glastonbury 2020 will have to be cancelled and this will be an enforced fallow year for the festival.

“Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th anniversary event, but following new government measures announced this week – and in times of unprecedented uncertainty – this is now our only viable option.

“We very much hope that the situation in the UK will have improved by the end of June.

“But even if it has, we are no longer able to spend the next three months here with the thousands of crew here on the farm, helping us with the enormous job of building the infrastructure and attractions to welcome more than 200,000 people to a temporary city in these fields…”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

John Farnham performs at One Electric Day Werribee Park. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Farnham Adds Second Bribie Island Red Hot Summer Show

John Farnham will perform a second show for Red Hot Summer at Bribie Island in February.

September 26, 2016
Chelsea Handler, Noise11.com
Chelsea Handler Is Heading To Australia

Comedian Chelsea Handler will perform in Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Melbourne in November.

July 21, 2014
Taylor Swift Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Taylor Swift To Tour Australia And New Zealand

Taylor Swift will return to Australia in December for her Red tour.

May 9, 2013
David Lee Roth, Van Halen, Stone Music Festival, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Van Halen, Aerosmith Arrive For Day One Of Stone Fest In Sydney

Van Halen will headline day one the first ever Stone Festival in Sydney today with a line-up also featuring Aerosmith, Jimmy Barnes and supergroup Kings of Chaos.

April 20, 2013
Lindsay Buckingham
Lindsay Buckingham Announces US Solo Dates

Lindsey Buckingham has announced a short tour of the U.S. west coast for May. The tour opens on May 3 in Solona Beach, CA and runs through May 21 in Spokane, WA.

April 1, 2012
Earth Wind & Fire
Earth Wind & Fire Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets to see Earth, Wind & Fire, presented by Noise11.com, is now on sale.

December 13, 2011
Yes
Yes And Earth Wind & Fire Pre-Sale Tickets On Sale Monday

Tickets for the Yes and Earth, Wind & Fire sideshow, presented by Noise11.com, will be available tomorrow (Monday, December 12, 2012).

December 11, 2011