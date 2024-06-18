The Teskey Brothers and Band of Horses Line-up For A Day On The Green - Noise11.com

A Day On The Green will kick off 2025 with Band of Horses joining The Teskey Brothers for shows from the East Coast to the West.

Josh Teskey says, “After many months on tour overseas we are excited to be bringing the show home for this very special A Day On The Green run in January. To make it a full day’s affair, it’s a huge thrill to be bringing together some of our favourite acts from around the world.

Also on the line-up are Sierra Ferrell, CMAT and Charlie Needs Braces.

A Day On The Green dates are:

Wednesday 8 January

Burswood Park,

Perth WA

with special guests Band of Horses, Sierra Ferrell, CMAT and Charlie Needs Braces

Friday 10 January

Peter Lehmann Wines,

Barossa Valley SA

with special guests Band of Horses, Sierra Ferrell, CMAT and Charlie Needs Braces

Saturday 11 January

Mt Duneed Estate,

Geelong VIC

with special guests Band of Horses, Sierra Ferrell, CMAT and Charlie Needs Braces

Sunday 12 January

Centennial Vineyards,

Bowral NSW

with special guests Band of Horses, Sierra Ferrell, CMAT and Charlie Needs Braces

Saturday 18 January

Bimbadgen,

Hunter Valley NSW

with special guests Band of Horses, Sierra Ferrell, CMAT and Charlie Needs Braces

Sunday 19 January

Sirromet Wines,

Mount Cotton QLD

with special guests Band of Horses, Sierra Ferrell, CMAT and Charlie Needs Braces

https://www.adayonthegreen.com.au/theteskeybrothers

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

