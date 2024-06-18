The Teskey Brothers and Band of Horses Line-up For A Day On The Green - Noise11.com

A Day On The Green will kick off 2025 with Band of Horses joining The Teskey Brothers for shows from the East Coast to the West.
Josh Teskey says, “After many months on tour overseas we are excited to be bringing the show home for this very special A Day On The Green run in January. To make it a full day’s affair, it’s a huge thrill to be bringing together some of our favourite acts from around the world.
Also on the line-up are Sierra Ferrell, CMAT and Charlie Needs Braces.
A Day On The Green dates are:
Wednesday 8 January
Burswood Park,
Perth WA
with special guests Band of Horses, Sierra Ferrell, CMAT and Charlie Needs Braces
Friday 10 January
Peter Lehmann Wines,
Barossa Valley SA
with special guests Band of Horses, Sierra Ferrell, CMAT and Charlie Needs Braces
Saturday 11 January
Mt Duneed Estate,
Geelong VIC
with special guests Band of Horses, Sierra Ferrell, CMAT and Charlie Needs Braces
Sunday 12 January
Centennial Vineyards,
Bowral NSW
with special guests Band of Horses, Sierra Ferrell, CMAT and Charlie Needs Braces
Saturday 18 January
Bimbadgen,
Hunter Valley NSW
with special guests Band of Horses, Sierra Ferrell, CMAT and Charlie Needs Braces
Sunday 19 January
Sirromet Wines,
Mount Cotton QLD
with special guests Band of Horses, Sierra Ferrell, CMAT and Charlie Needs Braces
https://www.adayonthegreen.com.au/theteskeybrothers
