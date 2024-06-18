 The Teskey Brothers and Band of Horses Line-up For A Day On The Green - Noise11.com
Josh Teskey of The Teskey Brothers photo by Winston Robinson

Josh Teskey of The Teskey Brothers photo by Winston Robinson

The Teskey Brothers and Band of Horses Line-up For A Day On The Green

by Paul Cashmere on June 19, 2024

in News

A Day On The Green will kick off 2025 with Band of Horses joining The Teskey Brothers for shows from the East Coast to the West.

Josh Teskey says, “After many months on tour overseas we are excited to be bringing the show home for this very special A Day On The Green run in January. To make it a full day’s affair, it’s a huge thrill to be bringing together some of our favourite acts from around the world.

Also on the line-up are Sierra Ferrell, CMAT and Charlie Needs Braces.

A Day On The Green dates are:

Wednesday 8 January
Burswood Park,
Perth WA
with special guests Band of Horses, Sierra Ferrell, CMAT and Charlie Needs Braces

Friday 10 January
Peter Lehmann Wines,
Barossa Valley SA
with special guests Band of Horses, Sierra Ferrell, CMAT and Charlie Needs Braces

Saturday 11 January
Mt Duneed Estate,
Geelong VIC
with special guests Band of Horses, Sierra Ferrell, CMAT and Charlie Needs Braces

Sunday 12 January
Centennial Vineyards,
Bowral NSW
with special guests Band of Horses, Sierra Ferrell, CMAT and Charlie Needs Braces

Saturday 18 January
Bimbadgen,
Hunter Valley NSW
with special guests Band of Horses, Sierra Ferrell, CMAT and Charlie Needs Braces

Sunday 19 January
Sirromet Wines,
Mount Cotton QLD
with special guests Band of Horses, Sierra Ferrell, CMAT and Charlie Needs Braces

https://www.adayonthegreen.com.au/theteskeybrothers

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Live At The Gardens
Live At The Gardens Is A New Event For Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens

Melbourne will host a new live music event when Live At The Gardens debuts in November.

June 3, 2024
Per Gessle ft Lena Philipsson, photo by Fredrik Etoall
Per Gessle Confirms Lena Philipsson As The New Singer of Roxette

Lena Philipsson will front Roxette for the 2025 Australian tour. Per Gessle has confirmed Lena following the passing of co-founder Marie Fredrikkson in 2019.

May 3, 2024
James Taylor at MCA Melbourne 16 April 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
James Taylor Farewells Australia With Final Tour (Melbourne Review)

I could go to a James Taylor show just for the stories. The man is a part of music history and is still around to tell the tales of how it all began. Like, for instance, being the first artist signed to Apple Records. James “auditioned” for Apple with his song ‘Something In The Way She Moves’. "Paul went away and started the label and George went away and wrote the song”, he said.

April 17, 2024
Chris Isaak at A Day On The Green photo by DAVID HARRIS, Mt Duneed, 6 April 2024
Chris Isaak Plays For Final A Day On The Green 2023/2024 Season At Mt Duneed

Chris Isaak’s ability to connect with an audience has made him a perennial entertainer. You don’t have to go to a Chris Isaak show wondering how he’ll be. Since he first came to Australia in 1995, Chris has been delivered equal parts entertainment and musicianship ever since.

April 7, 2024
Take That
Take That and Sophie Ellis-Bextor Are Coming To Australia

Take That will tour Australia in October and November 2024 with Sophie Ellis-Bextor on the This Life On Tour tour.

February 4, 2024
Chris Isaak photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Isaak Is Coming Back To Australia for the First Time Since 2016

Chris Isaak will return to Australia in April for his first shows since 2016.

January 29, 2024
Robbie Williams at A Day On The Green Geelong 2023 photo by Winston Robinson
Robbie Williams Throws Party for 23000 Friends At A Day On The Green

At nearly 50, Robbie Williams has been famous for more than half his life. Rich and famous, when you factor in the shitload of money he fucked off with from EMI in 2002. And anonymous in America where he has never had a hit and can walk the streets a complete unknown.

November 26, 2023