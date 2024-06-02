Live At The Gardens Is A New Event For Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens - Noise11.com

Melbourne will host a new live music event when Live At The Gardens debuts in November.

Live At The Gardens is a partnership between Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne and Roundhouse Entertainment, the producers of A Day On the Green.

Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria Acting Director and Chief Executive Chris Russell said: “We are delighted to partner with industry experts, Roundhouse Entertainment to bring Live At The Gardens to life. This exciting collaboration seamlessly blends the stunning natural beauty of Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne with world-class entertainment, to create an unforgettable concert experience that celebrates music, nature, and the vibrant culture of Melbourne. We look forward to welcoming nature and music lovers to what will undoubtedly be one of the year’s most memorable events.”

For Roundhouse Entertainment it is a return to the Gardens. In 2017, Roundhouse presented A Weekend In The Gardens with Paul Kelly, Icehouse and Missy Higgins.

Roundhouse Entertainment Director Michael Newton said: “We are thrilled to launch Live At The Gardens, a one-of-a-kind music festival, creating an experience that celebrates music, nature and community. The team at Roundhouse are honoured to have the opportunity to work with the renowned Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne to stage this new event allowing people to enjoy live music under the stars, in a beautiful garden setting. We look forward to announcing an eclectic mix of performers in the coming weeks.”

Live At The Gardens will accommodate 5000 music fans.

