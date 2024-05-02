Per Gessle Confirms Lena Philipsson As The New Singer of Roxette - Noise11.com

Lena Philipsson will front Roxette for the 2025 Australian tour. Per Gessle has confirmed Lena following the passing of co-founder Marie Fredrikkson in 2019.
Lena Philipsson has had more than two dozen singles and eight albums since her first record ‘Boy’ in 1987.
Per says: “This is all about my Roxette songs, this huge bundle of music and lyrics I’ve been writing for well over three decades. I’m not starting a new duo. Marie will always be irreplaceable. However, I’m really lucky to have found an amazing voice and a brilliant performer in Lena Philipsson.
I co-wrote Lena’s first major hit back in 1986 and she’s one of the brightest shining stars Sweden has ever known. I’m extremely proud she wants to join me in my trek to keep the Roxette legacy alive.”
Lena says: “I’m both excited and thrilled about embarking on this tour. I really look forward to working with Per – he is a phenomenal songwriter and a never-ending musical force.”
The Roxette band will consist of Christoffer Lundquist, Magnus Börjeson, Magnus “Norpan” Eriksson, Dea Norberg as well as original Roxette icons Clarence Öfwerman and Jonas Isacsson.
Roxette toured Australia in 2012. https://www.noise11.com/news/roxette-put-respect-back-into-pop-20120224
They will return to Australia in 2025.
ROXETTE IN CONCERT 2025
KINGS PARK & BOTANTIC GARDEN, PERTH
WEDNESDAY 5 MARCH, 2025
With special guests Jon Stevens and Boom Crash Opera
MARGARET COURT ARENA, MELBOURNE
FRIDAY 7 MARCH, 2025
With special guests Boom Crash Opera
ICC SYDNEY THEATRE
SATURDAY 8 MARCH, 2025
With special guests Boom Crash Opera
WIN ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, WOLLONGONG
SUNDAY 9 MARCH, 2025
With special guests Boom Crash Opera
ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, ADELAIDE
TUESDAY 11 MARCH, 2025
With special guests Boom Crash Opera
MYSTATE BANK ARENA, HOBART
THURSDAY 13 MARCH, 2025
With special guests Boom Crash Opera
BIMBADGEN, HUNTER VALLEY – A Day on The Green
SATURDAY 15 MARCH, 2025
With special guests Jon Stevens and Boom Crash Opera
SIRROMET WINES, MOUNT COTTON – A Day on The Green
SUNDAY 16 MARCH, 2025
With special guests Jon Stevens and Boom Crash Opera
Tickets on sale Friday 10 May
www.mellenevents.com
www.adayonthegreen.com.au
