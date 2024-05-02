Per Gessle Confirms Lena Philipsson As The New Singer of Roxette - Noise11.com

Lena Philipsson will front Roxette for the 2025 Australian tour. Per Gessle has confirmed Lena following the passing of co-founder Marie Fredrikkson in 2019.

Lena Philipsson has had more than two dozen singles and eight albums since her first record ‘Boy’ in 1987.

Per says: “This is all about my Roxette songs, this huge bundle of music and lyrics I’ve been writing for well over three decades. I’m not starting a new duo. Marie will always be irreplaceable. However, I’m really lucky to have found an amazing voice and a brilliant performer in Lena Philipsson.

I co-wrote Lena’s first major hit back in 1986 and she’s one of the brightest shining stars Sweden has ever known. I’m extremely proud she wants to join me in my trek to keep the Roxette legacy alive.”

Lena says: “I’m both excited and thrilled about embarking on this tour. I really look forward to working with Per – he is a phenomenal songwriter and a never-ending musical force.”

The Roxette band will consist of Christoffer Lundquist, Magnus Börjeson, Magnus “Norpan” Eriksson, Dea Norberg as well as original Roxette icons Clarence Öfwerman and Jonas Isacsson.

Roxette toured Australia in 2012. https://www.noise11.com/news/roxette-put-respect-back-into-pop-20120224

They will return to Australia in 2025.

ROXETTE IN CONCERT 2025

KINGS PARK & BOTANTIC GARDEN, PERTH

WEDNESDAY 5 MARCH, 2025

With special guests Jon Stevens and Boom Crash Opera

MARGARET COURT ARENA, MELBOURNE

FRIDAY 7 MARCH, 2025

With special guests Boom Crash Opera

ICC SYDNEY THEATRE

SATURDAY 8 MARCH, 2025

With special guests Boom Crash Opera

WIN ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, WOLLONGONG

SUNDAY 9 MARCH, 2025

With special guests Boom Crash Opera

ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, ADELAIDE

TUESDAY 11 MARCH, 2025

With special guests Boom Crash Opera

MYSTATE BANK ARENA, HOBART

THURSDAY 13 MARCH, 2025

With special guests Boom Crash Opera

BIMBADGEN, HUNTER VALLEY – A Day on The Green

SATURDAY 15 MARCH, 2025

With special guests Jon Stevens and Boom Crash Opera

SIRROMET WINES, MOUNT COTTON – A Day on The Green

SUNDAY 16 MARCH, 2025

With special guests Jon Stevens and Boom Crash Opera

Tickets on sale Friday 10 May

www.mellenevents.com

www.adayonthegreen.com.au

