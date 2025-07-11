Wilbur Wilde's Message To The Punks Who Stole Joe Camilleri's Guitars - Noise11.com

Former Jo Jo Zep & The Falcons sax player Wilbur Wilde has a few words for the thieves who broke into the home of Joe Camilleri and stole thousands of dollars of equipment.

Wilbur writes:

To the dumb punks who stole Camilleri’s guitars, here’s why you’re dumb.

Joey C has too many mates which means, any one to whom you try to sell the guitars will know they’re Joe’s.

Any collector or person who knows enough about guitars to pay anywhere near their market value will know that they’re Joe’s.

And even if that person is unscrupulous enough to consider taking them off your dumb hands they won’t because if anyone finds out they have them, the cops will, and they’ll have to give them back and then go to jail.

It takes just one person to hear about a rare and precious Gibson, Fender, Gretch whatever and news spreads fast in collector-land.

Joe has lots of mates.

If you take them overseas, same, one person.

If this dumb violation of decency has been a ‘request’ from someone who knows their value, that ain’t gonna fly either because they’ll eventually show them to ‘someone’ and it’s over.

No refunds.

Criminal charges (reduced if sources are revealed).

No more guitars.

Forty-eight years ago,in Jo JoZep and The Falcons we used to joke with Joey about a game called ‘Maltese Monopoly’.

The rules were simple; there were only two squares; GO and JAIL.

Every time you passed GO you collected two hundred dollars, but you had to pay that to get out of JAIL.

Welcome to that world punks.

Leave ‘em in a safe place, make an anonymous phone-call.