Wilbur Wilde's Message To The Punks Who Stole Joe Camilleri's Guitars - Noise11.com

Former Jo Jo Zep & The Falcons sax player Wilbur Wilde has a few words for the thieves who broke into the home of Joe Camilleri and stole thousands of dollars of equipment.
Wilbur writes:
To the dumb punks who stole Camilleri’s guitars, here’s why you’re dumb.
Joey C has too many mates which means, any one to whom you try to sell the guitars will know they’re Joe’s.
Any collector or person who knows enough about guitars to pay anywhere near their market value will know that they’re Joe’s.
And even if that person is unscrupulous enough to consider taking them off your dumb hands they won’t because if anyone finds out they have them, the cops will, and they’ll have to give them back and then go to jail.
It takes just one person to hear about a rare and precious Gibson, Fender, Gretch whatever and news spreads fast in collector-land.
Joe has lots of mates.
If you take them overseas, same, one person.
If this dumb violation of decency has been a ‘request’ from someone who knows their value, that ain’t gonna fly either because they’ll eventually show them to ‘someone’ and it’s over.
No refunds.
Criminal charges (reduced if sources are revealed).
No more guitars.
Forty-eight years ago,in Jo JoZep and The Falcons we used to joke with Joey about a game called ‘Maltese Monopoly’.
The rules were simple; there were only two squares; GO and JAIL.
Every time you passed GO you collected two hundred dollars, but you had to pay that to get out of JAIL.
Welcome to that world punks.
Leave ‘em in a safe place, make an anonymous phone-call.
Wilbur Wilde
Joe’s guitars were stolen from his home a week ago.
Photos representative serial numbers documented .
1. 1975 Fender Stratocaster
2. 1990’s Gretsch Rock Jet black
3. 1954 Gibson Switchmaster
4. 1956 Gibson L5
5. 1990’s Gibson J 200
6. 2010 Map Guitar Airline reissue
7. 1964 National Map Guitar Black
8. 1960 Gibson 330
9. 1967 Gibson Les Paul cherry top
If you have any info that will lead to the recovery please contact Kyneton Police (03) 5421 2900.
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Noise11.com
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
Noise11 on Instagram
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook