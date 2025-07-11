 Wilbur Wilde's Message To The Punks Who Stole Joe Camilleri's Guitars - Noise11.com
Joe Camilleri Black Sorrows

Joe Camilleri of the Black Sorrows

Wilbur Wilde’s Message To The Punks Who Stole Joe Camilleri’s Guitars

by Paul Cashmere on July 11, 2025

in News

Former Jo Jo Zep & The Falcons sax player Wilbur Wilde has a few words for the thieves who broke into the home of Joe Camilleri and stole thousands of dollars of equipment.

Wilbur writes:

To the dumb punks who stole Camilleri’s guitars, here’s why you’re dumb.

Joey C has too many mates which means, any one to whom you try to sell the guitars will know they’re Joe’s.

Any collector or person who knows enough about guitars to pay anywhere near their market value will know that they’re Joe’s.

And even if that person is unscrupulous enough to consider taking them off your dumb hands they won’t because if anyone finds out they have them, the cops will, and they’ll have to give them back and then go to jail.

It takes just one person to hear about a rare and precious Gibson, Fender, Gretch whatever and news spreads fast in collector-land.

Joe has lots of mates.

If you take them overseas, same, one person.

If this dumb violation of decency has been a ‘request’ from someone who knows their value, that ain’t gonna fly either because they’ll eventually show them to ‘someone’ and it’s over.

No refunds.

Criminal charges (reduced if sources are revealed).

No more guitars.

Forty-eight years ago,in Jo JoZep and The Falcons we used to joke with Joey about a game called ‘Maltese Monopoly’.

The rules were simple; there were only two squares; GO and JAIL.

Every time you passed GO you collected two hundred dollars, but you had to pay that to get out of JAIL.

Welcome to that world punks.

Leave ‘em in a safe place, make an anonymous phone-call.

Wilbur Wilde

Joe’s guitars were stolen from his home a week ago.

Photos representative serial numbers documented .

1. 1975 Fender Stratocaster
2. 1990’s Gretsch Rock Jet black
3. 1954 Gibson Switchmaster
4. 1956 Gibson L5
5. 1990’s Gibson J 200
6. 2010 Map Guitar Airline reissue
7. 1964 National Map Guitar Black
8. 1960 Gibson 330
9. 1967 Gibson Les Paul cherry top

If you have any info that will lead to the recovery please contact Kyneton Police (03) 5421 2900.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Duran Duran, SXSW. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Sabrina Carpenter and Duran Duran Collaborate

Sabrina Carpenter surprised her fans when she brought out Duran Duran during her BST Hyde Park show on Sunday.

4 days ago
Joe Camilleri Apia Good Times 2021 photo by Noise11
Joe Camilleri’s Vintage Guitar Collection Stolen

Joe Camilleri’s home in regional Victoria has been broken into and the thief has taken nine of his prized guitars.

6 days ago
Dog Trumpet Live Forever
Reg Mombassa and Peter O’Doherty Go Track By Track Through Dog Trumpet’s ‘Live Forever’

On 11 July 2025 Dog Trumpet will release their ninth album ‘Live Forever’.

July 4, 2025
Colin Hay performs at the Recital Centre in Melbourne on 11 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Colin Hay To Release Man @ Work Volume 2

Men at Work’s Colin Hay has made a sequel to his 2003 solo album ‘Man @ Work’ where he re-recorded his Men At Work and solo songs.

July 4, 2025
John Paul Young One Foot In Front
John Paul Young’s Long Out of Print ‘One Foot In Front’ To Be Reissued

‘One Foot In Front’, John Paul Young’s long unavailable 1983 album, is getting a re-release through Andrew McNeice’s MelodicRock Classics.

July 3, 2025
Crowded House perform at Rod Laver Arena 10 December 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
More Crowded House Red Hot Summer Shows Sellout

The Crowded House Red Hot Summer shows are doing fast work around Australia will four shows on the tour now sold out.

July 2, 2025
Jesus and Mary Chain Psychocandy
Jack White’s Third Man To Release 40th Anniversary Jesus and Mary Chain ‘Psychocandy’

A 40th anniversary edition of Jesus and Mary Chain ‘Psychocandy’ will be released through Jack White’s Third Man Records.

July 2, 2025