 Sabrina Carpenter and Duran Duran Collaborate - Noise11.com
Duran Duran, SXSW. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Duran Duran, SXSW. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Sabrina Carpenter and Duran Duran Collaborate

by Music-News.com on July 8, 2025

in News

Sabrina Carpenter surprised her fans when she brought out Duran Duran during her BST Hyde Park show on Sunday.

Sabrina asked the crowd in London’s Hyde Park to practice their howls before introducing her surprise guest.

According to fan footage on social media, she teased, “I also thought it might be fun if I brought out some friends of mine from the U.K. I’m going to need you guys to put that howling to good use. But everybody please give it up and make so much noise for the legendary Duran Duran.”

Duran Duran’s frontman Simon Le Bon and bassist John Taylor then joined Sabrina on stage to perform their 1982 smash hit Hungry Like the Wolf.

Le Bon sang the lead vocals as Sabrina chimed in with harmonies and joined on the chorus and second verse.

The crowd of 65,000 fans went wild for the unexpected collaboration and cheered as Sabrina hugged the musicians at the end of the song.

Sunday night’s show was Sabrina’s second sold-out concert in the famed London park. She added a second show after Hugh Jackman cancelled his performance months ago due to an “unforeseen” conflict in his schedule.

The shows are part of Carpenter’s ongoing Short n’ Sweet World Tour, which began in September 2024. The BST Hyde Park dates conclude the European leg of the tour, and after a three-month break, she will resume the trek in North America in October.

During the touring break, Sabrina will release her next album, Man’s Best Friend, on 29 August.

music-news.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Joe Camilleri Apia Good Times 2021 photo by Noise11
Joe Camilleri’s Vintage Guitar Collection Stolen

Joe Camilleri’s home in regional Victoria has been broken into and the thief has taken nine of his prized guitars.

3 days ago
Dog Trumpet Live Forever
Reg Mombassa and Peter O’Doherty Go Track By Track Through Dog Trumpet’s ‘Live Forever’

On 11 July 2025 Dog Trumpet will release their ninth album ‘Live Forever’.

4 days ago
Colin Hay performs at the Recital Centre in Melbourne on 11 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Colin Hay To Release Man @ Work Volume 2

Men at Work’s Colin Hay has made a sequel to his 2003 solo album ‘Man @ Work’ where he re-recorded his Men At Work and solo songs.

4 days ago
John Paul Young One Foot In Front
John Paul Young’s Long Out of Print ‘One Foot In Front’ To Be Reissued

‘One Foot In Front’, John Paul Young’s long unavailable 1983 album, is getting a re-release through Andrew McNeice’s MelodicRock Classics.

5 days ago
Crowded House perform at Rod Laver Arena 10 December 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
More Crowded House Red Hot Summer Shows Sellout

The Crowded House Red Hot Summer shows are doing fast work around Australia will four shows on the tour now sold out.

6 days ago
Jesus and Mary Chain Psychocandy
Jack White’s Third Man To Release 40th Anniversary Jesus and Mary Chain ‘Psychocandy’

A 40th anniversary edition of Jesus and Mary Chain ‘Psychocandy’ will be released through Jack White’s Third Man Records.

6 days ago
Boom Crash Opera
Boom Crash Opera Reveals Dates for Hands Up In the Air – The Singles Tour

Boom Crash Opera will spend October to Christmas touring Australia on the Hands Up In the Air – The Singles Tour.

6 days ago