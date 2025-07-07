Sabrina Carpenter and Duran Duran Collaborate - Noise11.com

Sabrina Carpenter surprised her fans when she brought out Duran Duran during her BST Hyde Park show on Sunday.

Sabrina asked the crowd in London’s Hyde Park to practice their howls before introducing her surprise guest.

According to fan footage on social media, she teased, “I also thought it might be fun if I brought out some friends of mine from the U.K. I’m going to need you guys to put that howling to good use. But everybody please give it up and make so much noise for the legendary Duran Duran.”

Duran Duran’s frontman Simon Le Bon and bassist John Taylor then joined Sabrina on stage to perform their 1982 smash hit Hungry Like the Wolf.

Le Bon sang the lead vocals as Sabrina chimed in with harmonies and joined on the chorus and second verse.

The crowd of 65,000 fans went wild for the unexpected collaboration and cheered as Sabrina hugged the musicians at the end of the song.

Sunday night’s show was Sabrina’s second sold-out concert in the famed London park. She added a second show after Hugh Jackman cancelled his performance months ago due to an “unforeseen” conflict in his schedule.

The shows are part of Carpenter’s ongoing Short n’ Sweet World Tour, which began in September 2024. The BST Hyde Park dates conclude the European leg of the tour, and after a three-month break, she will resume the trek in North America in October.

During the touring break, Sabrina will release her next album, Man’s Best Friend, on 29 August.

