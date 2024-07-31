The Script Set 2025 Australian Dates - Noise11.com

Irish rock band The Script will return to Australia in January 2025.
The Script have been regular visitors to Australia. They last toured Australia in 2022 and previously 2018, 2015, 2013, 2011, 2010, 2009 and 2008. In 2023, they lost their lead guitarist Mark Sheenan at age 46 after a short illness.
The Script have a great chart record in Australia.
The Script (no 9, 2008)
Science & Faith (no 2, 2010)
#3 (no 9, 2012)
No Sound Without Silence (no 5, 2014)
Freedom Child (no 5, 2017)
Sunsets & Full Moons (no 11, 2019)
And there is a new album ‘Satellites’ due 16 August, 2024.
The 2025 tour will feature both theatre shows and outdoor A Day On The Green events.
THE SCRIPT
SATELLITES WORLD TOUR
AUSTRALIA
JANUARY & FEBRUARY 2025
With special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors and Lotte Gallagher
Presented by Frontier Touring and Roundhouse Entertainment
FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
Via frontiertouring.com/thescript
Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 6 August (10am local time)
or until presale allocation exhausted
TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Friday 9 August (12pm local time)
ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES*
* U18s must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian
Saturday 25 January
Bimbadgen | Hunter Valley, NSW*
Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment
With special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors and Lotte Gallagher
Sunday 26 January
Sirromet Wines | Mount Cotton, QLD*
Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment
With special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors and Lotte Gallagher
Tuesday 28 January
WIN Entertainment Centre | Wollongong, NSW
Presented by Frontier Touring
With special guests X Ambassadors
Thursday 30 January
ICC Sydney Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Presented by Frontier Touring
With special guests X Ambassadors
Saturday 1 February
Mt Duneed Estate | Geelong, VIC*
Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment
With special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors and Lotte Gallagher
Sunday 2 February
Peter Lehmann Wines | Barossa Valley, SA*
Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment
With special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors and Lotte Gallagher
Wednesday 5 February
Burswood Park | Perth, WA*
Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment
With special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne and X Ambassadors
*Not a Frontier Touring show. For further information, visit: adayonthegreen.com.au
