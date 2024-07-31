The Script Set 2025 Australian Dates - Noise11.com

Irish rock band The Script will return to Australia in January 2025.

The Script have been regular visitors to Australia. They last toured Australia in 2022 and previously 2018, 2015, 2013, 2011, 2010, 2009 and 2008. In 2023, they lost their lead guitarist Mark Sheenan at age 46 after a short illness.

The Script have a great chart record in Australia.

The Script (no 9, 2008)

Science & Faith (no 2, 2010)

#3 (no 9, 2012)

No Sound Without Silence (no 5, 2014)

Freedom Child (no 5, 2017)

Sunsets & Full Moons (no 11, 2019)

And there is a new album ‘Satellites’ due 16 August, 2024.

The 2025 tour will feature both theatre shows and outdoor A Day On The Green events.

THE SCRIPT

SATELLITES WORLD TOUR

AUSTRALIA

JANUARY & FEBRUARY 2025

With special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors and Lotte Gallagher

Presented by Frontier Touring and Roundhouse Entertainment

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

Via frontiertouring.com/thescript

Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 6 August (10am local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Friday 9 August (12pm local time)

ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES*

* U18s must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian

Saturday 25 January

Bimbadgen | Hunter Valley, NSW*

Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment

With special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors and Lotte Gallagher

Sunday 26 January

Sirromet Wines | Mount Cotton, QLD*

Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment

With special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors and Lotte Gallagher

Tuesday 28 January

WIN Entertainment Centre | Wollongong, NSW

Presented by Frontier Touring

With special guests X Ambassadors

Thursday 30 January

ICC Sydney Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Presented by Frontier Touring

With special guests X Ambassadors

Saturday 1 February

Mt Duneed Estate | Geelong, VIC*

Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment

With special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors and Lotte Gallagher

Sunday 2 February

Peter Lehmann Wines | Barossa Valley, SA*

Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment

With special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors and Lotte Gallagher

Wednesday 5 February

Burswood Park | Perth, WA*

Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment

With special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne and X Ambassadors

*Not a Frontier Touring show. For further information, visit: adayonthegreen.com.au

