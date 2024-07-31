 The Script Set 2025 Australian Dates - Noise11.com
The Script Credit - Jordan Rossi

The Script Credit - Jordan Rossi

The Script Set 2025 Australian Dates

by Paul Cashmere on August 1, 2024

in News

Irish rock band The Script will return to Australia in January 2025.

The Script have been regular visitors to Australia. They last toured Australia in 2022 and previously 2018, 2015, 2013, 2011, 2010, 2009 and 2008. In 2023, they lost their lead guitarist Mark Sheenan at age 46 after a short illness.

The Script have a great chart record in Australia.

The Script (no 9, 2008)
Science & Faith (no 2, 2010)
#3 (no 9, 2012)
No Sound Without Silence (no 5, 2014)
Freedom Child (no 5, 2017)
Sunsets & Full Moons (no 11, 2019)

And there is a new album ‘Satellites’ due 16 August, 2024.

The 2025 tour will feature both theatre shows and outdoor A Day On The Green events.

THE SCRIPT
SATELLITES WORLD TOUR
AUSTRALIA
JANUARY & FEBRUARY 2025
With special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors and Lotte Gallagher
Presented by Frontier Touring and Roundhouse Entertainment

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
Via frontiertouring.com/thescript
Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 6 August (10am local time)
or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Friday 9 August (12pm local time)

ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES*
* U18s must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian

Saturday 25 January
Bimbadgen | Hunter Valley, NSW*
Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment
With special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors and Lotte Gallagher

Sunday 26 January
Sirromet Wines | Mount Cotton, QLD*
Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment
With special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors and Lotte Gallagher

Tuesday 28 January
WIN Entertainment Centre | Wollongong, NSW
Presented by Frontier Touring
With special guests X Ambassadors

Thursday 30 January
ICC Sydney Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Presented by Frontier Touring
With special guests X Ambassadors

Saturday 1 February
Mt Duneed Estate | Geelong, VIC*
Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment
With special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors and Lotte Gallagher

Sunday 2 February
Peter Lehmann Wines | Barossa Valley, SA*
Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment
With special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors and Lotte Gallagher

Wednesday 5 February
Burswood Park | Perth, WA*
Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment
With special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne and X Ambassadors

*Not a Frontier Touring show. For further information, visit: adayonthegreen.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Peter Freebairn
Peter Freebairn To Release New Song ‘World You Choose On Friday 2 August 2024

Power Pop performer Peter Freebairn will release another new song ‘World You Choose’ from his ‘Silhouettes & Cigarettes’ this Friday (2 August).

30 mins ago
The 1975
The 1975 Sued For $24 Million Over Matty Kiss Controversy

The 1975 are being sued by Malaysia's Good Vibes Festival for $2.4 million (£1.9 million) because Matty Healy kissed another man.

1 day ago
Frank Ocean, Noise11, Photo
Frank Ocean Hints At New Music

Frank Ocean has seemingly hinted new music is in the works with a picture of him playing the bass.

1 day ago
Rita Ora (image from Warner Music)
Rita Ora Cancels Show Due To Ill Health

Rita Ora has cancelled a show in Hungary just hours before she was set to take the stage.

4 days ago
Charli XCX photo from Frontier Touring
The Mercury Prize Nominees For 2024 Are…

The 2024 Mercury Prize 12 ‘Albums of the Year’ were announced on Thursday 25 July on BBC Radio 6 Music from 11am by Tom Ravenscroft (standing in for Mary Anne Hobbs).

6 days ago
The Weeknd Dawn FM
The Weeknd Serves Up Preview of New Music

The Weeknd has given fans a two-minute preview of new music.

July 25, 2024
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK Reunite for World Tour

BLACKPINK are set to reunite for a 2025 world tour.

July 23, 2024