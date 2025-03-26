 Miley Cyrus Reveals More Details of Upcoming Album Something Beautiful - Noise11.com
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Miley Cyrus Reveals More Details of Upcoming Album Something Beautiful

by Music-News.com on March 26, 2025

in News

Miley Cyrus’ upcoming album, ‘Something Beautiful’, promises “bold aesthetic and visual storytelling”.

Miley has unveiled the striking album cover by fashion photograph Glen Luchford – known for his work with supermodel Kate Moss – in which she is wearing vintage 1997 Thierry Mugler couture and appears like an ice queen with an icicle headpiece.

The hotly anticipated record – the follow-up to 2023’s Grammy nominated ‘Endless Summer Vacation’, which featured the mega-hit ‘Flowers’ – boasts 13 tracks and is set for release on May 30.

Alongside the artwork, a statement on Miley’s Instagram read: “Miley Cyrus unveils the artwork for her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, set for release on May 30, 2025, via Columbia Records. The album features 13 original tracks and is executive produced by Miley Cyrus and Shawn Everett.

Captured by renowned fashion photographer Glen Luchford, the album artwork features Miley Cyrus draped in archival 1997 Thierry Mugler couture, a striking nod to the album’s bold aesthetic and visual storytelling.”

Miley previously teased that her new album has been inspired by Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’ and described it as a “healing” record.

She told Harper’s Bazaar: “My idea was making ‘The Wall’, but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture.

“It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music.

“I would like to be a human psychedelic for people. I don’t want anyone trying to be like me or imitate me or even be inspired by me. I want to impact frequencies in your body that make you vibrate at a different level.”

