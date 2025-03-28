Iceland’s Kiasmos To Play Illuminate Adelaide - Noise11.com

Icelandic techno duo Kiasmos will perform at Illuminate Adelaide on 18 July.

Ólafur Arnalds and Janus Rasmussen, Kiasmos, first got together in 2009. Their first EP ‘Thrown’ was released in 2012 and first album ‘Kiasmos’ was released in 2014.

Ólafur is a multi-instrumentalist and producer from Mosfellsbær in Iceland. He was the sound engineer for Rasmussen’s Bloodgroup project.

Janus is from Faroe Islands. He formed Bloodgroup in 2006. They released two albums ‘Sticky Situation’ (2007) and ‘Tracing Echoes’ (2013).

Illuminate Adelaide Co-founders and Creative Directors, Lee Cumberlidge and Rachael Azzopardi said: “Kiasmos shows are legendary experiences that remain with you forever. The music of these electronic maestros is intensely powerful, transporting us through moments of meditative ambience into explosions of soaring dance rhythms that leave you breathless.

“Complete with live visuals this will be an exhilarating multi-sensory performance – an unmissable highlight of Illuminate Adelaide’s 2025 music program.”

The full Illuminate Adelaide 2025 program will be announced on 29 April.

Kiasmos – Adelaide

Location: Hindley Street Music Hall, 149 Hindley Street

Date: Friday 18 July 2025

Times: Doors 8pm

Tickets: $59-$69

Book: www.illuminateadelaide.com

