 Tyler, The Creator Slips Out A New Album 'Don’t Tap the Glass' - Noise11.com
Tyler The Creator. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tyler The Creator. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tyler, The Creator Slips Out A New Album ‘Don’t Tap the Glass’

by Music-News.com on July 22, 2025

in News

Tyler, The Creator has returned with the dance album Don’t Tap the Glass.

The follow-up to 2024’s Chromakopia was rumoured to feature the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Earl Sweatshirt, but Tyler swiftly shut the report by Complex down, with the end product entirely a solo effort.

The rapper also addressed speculation that his ninth record was a concept piece, writing: “Y’all better get them expectations and hopes down this ain’t no concept nothing.”

Just as the introduction on opening track Big Poe – which samples Pass the Courvoisier, Part II by Busta Rhymes, featuring Sean Combs and Pharrell Williams – states, this is music for “body movement”.

Tyler unveiled the album’s title with an art installation at his concert at Barclays Center on July 18, as part of Chromakopia: The World Tour, by way of a figure enclosed in a clear box boasting the name, while he also name-dropped the LP during his set.

Fans were then directed to the website donttaptheglass.com.

Last year’s Chromakopia featured huge stars Doechii, Childish Gambino, GloRilla and Lil Wayne.

In May, Tyler made a triumphant return to the UK, including a stop at The O2 as part of his current tour.

During his performance, the 34-year-old star created an immersive experience with visual elements inspired by his latest work, along with fireworks, fluorescent lights and a big two-stage structure and a catwalk joining the two.

Many of his fans attended the concert wearing green, a reference to the colour of Chromakopia’ The artist was also dressed in green, matching the lights of the first part of the set.

With his energy and magnetism, Tyler showed once again why he is one of the most acclaimed hip-hop stars in the world.

After performing in a mask, he decided to leave the character behind as he stepped onto the second stage, surrounded by screens displaying a house.

He finally embraced his true self, and when the screens dropped, he was at home. Surrounded by furniture, the rapper began playing his albums on a vinyl player, surprising the audience, who screamed in approval.

Tyler was banned from the UK for several years because of controversial lyrics he wrote for his 2009 debut LP Bastard and 2011 album Goblin.

The ban came into effect in 2015 and prevented the rapper from appearing at a string of festivals, including Reading and Leeds, with Tyler being turned away at the border.

Tyler took a moment to address the ban on stage, telling his fans: “I just want to say, I was banned from your country for like five years. So it’s awesome that after all that you came and appreciated what I’m doing.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish Teases Film Project With James Cameron

Billie Eilish took a moment during her concert in Manchester to announce that she's working on a project with James Cameron.

2 days ago
Lorde by Thistle Brown supplied Frontier
Lorde Adds Second Melbourne and Sydney Shows

Lorde will perform extra shows in Sydney and Melbourne in February 2026. A second Sydney date has been added for 19 February and the second Melbourne is 22 February.

5 days ago
Mick Jagger, photo by Ros O'Gorman, the rolling stones, melbourne 2014
Mick Jagger Guests On Burna Boy Song ‘Empty Chairs’

Mick Jagger is a featured guest on a new song by Burna Boy ‘Empty Chairs’.

July 12, 2025
Lorde by Thistle Brown supplied Frontier
Lorde Reveals Australia and New Zealand Dates for 2026

Lorde will bring her Ultrasound world tour to Auckland, Christchurch, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth in February 2026.

July 11, 2025
Don Broco supplied by The Phoenix
Don Broco To Begin 2025 World Tour In Australia

Don Broco is heading back to Australia following the 2023 tour to this time kick off the world tour in Brisbane.

July 10, 2025
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi To Tour Australia and New Zealand In December

Lewis Capaldi will play shows in Australia and New Zealand in December 2025.

July 8, 2025
Kelsea Ballerini Is Heading Back To Australia For Shows In December

Kelsea Ballerini will perform for a fourth time in Australia in December.

June 27, 2025