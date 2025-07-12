Mick Jagger Guests On Burna Boy Song ‘Empty Chairs’ - Noise11.com

Mick Jagger is a featured guest on a new song by Burna Boy ‘Empty Chairs’.

Mick said, “Loved teaming up with Burna Boy on “Empty Chairs” from his new album No Sign Of Weakness!”

Jagger has been a guest on many a song over the years.

Carly Simon – You’re So Vain (1972)

Pete Tosh – Don’t Look Back (1978)

Bette Midler – Beast of Burden (1983)

The Jacksons – ‘State of Shock’ (1984)

Don Henley – ‘Bramble Rose’ (2015)

‘No Sign of Weakness’ is the ninth album for Burna Boy. Travis Scott, Shaboozry and Stromae also guest in the album. Burna Boy released his first album ‘L.I.F.E.’ in 2013.

