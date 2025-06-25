The Beths Channeled Stephen King and Olivia Rodrigo For Fourth Album 'Straight Line Was A Lie' - Noise11.com

New Zealand’s The Beths have a new song ‘No Joy’ ahead of the fourth album ‘Straight Line Was A Lie’ coming in August and Stephen King and Olivia Rodrigo had in some way inspired it.

The Beths are vocalist Elizabeth Stokes, guitarist Jonathan Pearce, bassist Benjamin Sinclair, and drummer Tristan Deck.

Stokes describes the album as somewhat of a difficult fourth album. “I was kind of dealing with a new brain, and I feel like I write very instinctually,” she says. “It was kind of like my instincts were just a little different, they weren’t as panicky.”

For inspiration Elizabeth and Jonathan absorbed Stephen King’s On Writing, How Big Things Get Done by Bent Flyvbjerg and Dan Gardner, and Working by Robert A. Caro. They also listened to lots of Drive-By Truckers, The Go-Go’s, and Olivia Rodrigo.

“Writing so much down forced me to look at stuff that I didn’t want to look at,” Stokes says. “In the past, in my memories. Things I normally don’t like to think about or I’m scared to revisit, I’m putting them down on paper and thinking about them, addressing them.”

‘No Joy’ is the second preview of the album. ‘Metal’ popped out last month.

‘Straight Line Was A Lie’ will be released on 29 August 2025.

Straight Line Was A Lie Tracklisting

1. Straight Line Was A Lie

2. Mosquitoes

3. No Joy

4. Metal

5. Mother, Pray For Me

6. Til My Heart Stops

7. Take

8. Roundabout

9. Ark Of The Covenant

10. Best Laid Plans

