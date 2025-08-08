Jelly Roll To Tour Australia and New Zealand for the First Time In October - Noise11.com

Jelly Roll will venture down under for this first tour of Australia and New Zealand. Special guests on the tour are Shaboozey and Drew Baldridge.

Jelly Roll, born Jason DeFord in Nashville, Tennessee, is an American singer, rapper, and songwriter known for his powerful blend of country, rock, and hip-hop. Raised in a rough neighborhood, Jelly Roll faced numerous challenges growing up, including run-ins with the law and time spent in juvenile and adult correctional facilities. These experiences heavily shaped his music, which often touches on themes of pain, redemption, and resilience.

He first gained attention in the early 2010s through mixtapes and collaborations with artists like Lil Wyte and Struggle Jennings, earning a grassroots following. Over time, Jelly Roll evolved from underground rap to a more melodic, genre-blending style, showcasing his deep, soulful voice and raw emotional storytelling.

His breakthrough came with the 2020 album A Beautiful Disaster and the hit single “Save Me,” which went viral and marked a turn toward more introspective, country-influenced music. In 2023, he released Whitsitt Chapel, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and cemented his crossover success.

Jelly Roll’s authenticity, vulnerability, and genre-defying sound have won him widespread acclaim, including CMT and iHeartRadio awards. He’s now seen as a voice for the broken and a symbol of personal transformation.

Shaboozey is a rising American artist known for blending country, hip-hop, and rock influences into a unique, genre-defying sound. Born Collins Obinna Chibueze in Virginia, he began gaining attention in the late 2010s with tracks that showcased his storytelling ability and cross-genre appeal.

He was featured on the soundtrack for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018 and gained further recognition collaborating with Beyoncé on her 2024 Cowboy Carter album, appearing on two tracks.

His 2024 album Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going earned critical acclaim and commercial success, with the breakout hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” charting globally. Shaboozey’s style reflects both Southern roots and modern musical innovation, positioning him at the forefront of a country-rap resurgence. His music often explores identity, ambition, and American life, making him a fresh voice redefining what country and hip-hop can look like in the 2020s.

Drew Baldridge is an American country music singer and songwriter from Patoka, Illinois. Known for blending traditional country with modern influences, he gained attention with his 2016 debut album Dirt on Us, featuring the single “Dance with Ya.” Baldridge’s deep voice and energetic stage presence helped him build a loyal fan base. He often writes about small-town life, faith, and family, themes close to his upbringing. In recent years, he’s found success on social media platforms like TikTok, especially with heartfelt songs like “She’s Somebody’s Daughter,” which went viral and further boosted his profile in the country music scene.

Jelly Roll

The Down Under 2025 Tour

Australia & New Zealand

With Shaboozey and Drew Baldridge

Presented by Live Nation

Saturday October 25 Sunshine Coast, Strummingbird Festival*

Sunday October 26 Adelaide, TBA

Tuesday October 28 Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Saturday November 1 Newcastle, Strummingbird Festival*

Sunday November 2 Perth, Strummingbird Festival*

Tuesday November 4 Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Saturday November 8 Auckland, The Outerfields at Western Springs

One NZ Presale: Fri 8 Aug, 3pm – Mon 11 Aug, 3pm (local)

Live Nation Presale: Fri 8 Aug, 3pm – Mon 11 Aug, 3pm (local)

General Public Onsale: Mon 11 Aug, 4pm (local)

Tickets including VIP packages and further information at livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz

*Strummingbird Festival tickets on sale now – for further information head to strummingbird.com.au

