Rupert Grint Is Back In Ed Sheeran’s New Music Video “A Little More” - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran has dropped a quirky and emotionally charged music video for his single “A Little More” featuring a return appearance from Harry Potter star Rupert Grint. Rupert Grint reprises his obsessive fan character from Lego House. The video includes Sheeran in a wedding dress with the song underscored by sharp lyrics about betrayal.

Ed Sheeran wrote ‘A Little More’ alongside DAVE (who previously worked with Sheeran on “Nothing On You”, “F64”), Blake Slatkin (Charli XCX, Kid Laroi), Cirkut (The Weeknd, Lil Nas X) and Johnny McDaid (Sheeran’s longtime collaborator) – production comes from Blake Slatkin, and Cirkut.

Rupert Grint is an English actor best known for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film series. Born on August 24, 1988, in Harlow, Essex, Grint was a fan of the books and had no professional acting experience when he landed the role at age 11. He beat thousands of hopefuls with a clever audition tape featuring a rap about why he should be Ron. Alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, Grint starred in all eight Harry Potter films (2001–2011), growing up on screen and becoming an international star.

After the series ended, Grint deliberately chose diverse roles to break free from his Potter image. He appeared in indie films like Driving Lessons and Cherrybomb, and later made his stage debut in London’s West End in Mojo (2013). He also starred in TV series such as Sick Note and Snatch. In 2019, he joined M. Night Shyamalan’s Apple TV+ thriller Servant, earning praise for his performance.

Grint has kept a relatively low public profile, focusing on acting and fatherhood—he welcomed a daughter with actress Georgia Groome in 2020. Though forever linked to Ron Weasley, Grint has steadily built a career on his own terms.

Ed Sheeran ‘Lego House’ (2011)

Watch a classic Ed Sheeran interview at Noise11:

