Cardi B Sued For Assault and Battery - Noise11.com

Cardi B has been accused of assault and battery by a woman at whom she allegedly threw a microphone.

The incident happened during a day party at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas two years ago.

The accuser, identified only as Jane Doe from Ohio, is suing the rapper over the 2023 incident.

Cardi reportedly asked people in the crowd to throw water at her as temperatures soared into the high 30s.

Doe says when she threw water at the I Like It rapper — as several other people in the audience had done — the rapper responded by pelting her with her microphone.

The woman is suing with claims that the singer “overreacted” and injured her.

Cardi B was investigated by police at the time of the incident, which was captured in multiple videos and widely shared on social media, but no charges were laid.

The microphone was sold for $99,000 (£73,000) shortly after the event, which Doe claims “exacerbated emotional distress”.

The money raised was divided between two charities, the Wounded Warrior Project and local Vegas charity, Friendship Circle Las Vegas.

Doe’s lawyer, Cierra N Norris, will hold a press conference in Vegas later today.

