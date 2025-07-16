Lorde Adds Second Melbourne and Sydney Shows - Noise11.com

Lorde will perform extra shows in Sydney and Melbourne in February 2026. A second Sydney date has been added for 19 February and the second Melbourne is 22 February.

LORDE ULTRASOUND WORLD TOUR

NEW ZEALAND & AUSTRALIA

FEBRUARY 2026

LORDE Australia and New Zealand 2025

Wednesday 11 February

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

Friday 13 February

Wolfbrook Arena | Christchurch, NZ

Monday 16 February

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday 18 February

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Thursday 19 February

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 21 February

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Sunday 22 February

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 25 February

Perth Arena | Perth, WA

