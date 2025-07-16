 Lorde Adds Second Melbourne and Sydney Shows - Noise11.com
Lorde Adds Second Melbourne and Sydney Shows

by Paul Cashmere on July 17, 2025

in News

Lorde will perform extra shows in Sydney and Melbourne in February 2026. A second Sydney date has been added for 19 February and the second Melbourne is 22 February.

LORDE ULTRASOUND WORLD TOUR
NEW ZEALAND & AUSTRALIA
FEBRUARY 2026
Presented by Frontier Touring

ALL SHOWS
FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE 
via frontiertouring.com/lorde
Runs 23 hours from: Thursday 17 July (2pm local time)
or until presale allocation exhausted

NEW SYDNEY & MELBOURNE SHOWS ONLY

ALL SHOWS
TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Friday 18 July (2pm local time)

LORDE Australia and New Zealand 2025

Wednesday 11 February
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

Friday 13 February
Wolfbrook Arena | Christchurch, NZ

Monday 16 February
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday 18 February
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Thursday 19 February
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
NEW SHOW – PRESALES COMMENCE THURSDAY 17 JULY (2PM LOCAL)

Saturday 21 February
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Sunday 22 February
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
NEW SHOW – PRESALES COMMENCE THURSDAY 17 JULY (2PM LOCAL)

Wednesday 25 February
Perth Arena | Perth, WA

