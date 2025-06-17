 Country Singer Conner Smith Cancels Show After Killing Pedestrian - Noise11.com
Country Singer Conner Smith Cancels Show After Killing Pedestrian

by Music-News.com on June 18, 2025

in News

Conner Smith has cancelled two shows so he can regroup after accidentally killing a pedestrian.

The country singer will take time to “privately process” the fatal car accident.

Conner accidentally struck and killed 72-year-old Dorothy Dobbins as she was using a designated pedestrian crossing in Nashville, Tennessee on 8 June.

While he was set to perform on 20 June at a country club in Akron, Ohio, the singer has instead taken time off from work to manage his emotional state in the wake of the traffic incident.

“As Conner Smith takes time to privately process recent events, he will unfortunately not be performing in Akron on June 20,” a rep from Conner’s team said in a statement.

“We appreciate your understanding and continued support during this difficult time.”

Additionally, Smith cancelled an upcoming appearance at the Buckeye Country Superfest on 21 June.

“Conner Smith will unfortunately not be performing this weekend,” the festival’s media team posted to social media. “Vincent Mason will be joining us at The Shoe in his place.”

No charges were laid after the accident, with local police releasing a statement indicating Conner had simply failed to stop for the septuagenarian.

“The preliminary contributing factor for this crash appears to be Smith failing to yield the right of way to the pedestrian,” the release said. “He showed no signs of impairment.”

