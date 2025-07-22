Ed Sheeran Announces His Sixth Australian and New Zealand Tour - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran will return to Australia and New Zealand in 2026 for his sixth Australian tour.

Ed Sheeran previously toured Australia in 2023, 2018, 2015, 2013, 2012 but in November 2012 the then 19-year-old Ed first visited Australia and played at an invitation industry only show at Melbourne’s Bakehouse Studios for around 50 people.

Promoter Michael Gudinski was one of the 50 who saw Ed that night. He became Ed’s Australian promoter for those first four tours. Michael passed away in 2021. His son Matt championed the 2023 Ed Sheeran tour, with Ed paying tribute to Michael at the show, and Matt and Frontier Touring are again behind the 2026 tour.

JANUARY, FEBRUARY & MARCH 2026

​Presented by Frontier Touring and MG Live

TELSTRA PLUS MEMBER PRESALE (AU SHOWS)

​via telstra.com/presale

​Runs 48 hours from: Friday 25 July

​or until presale allocation exhausted

​Presale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

​via frontiertouring.com/edsheeran

​Runs 24 hours from: Monday 28 July

​or until presale allocation exhausted

​Presale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details ​

TICKETS ON SALE

​Begins: Tuesday 29 July (times staggered, see below)

ALL SHOWS ALL AGES*

​* Children 14 and under must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian

​This event is recommended for patrons aged 6+

Friday 16 January

​GO Media Stadium | Auckland, NZ

​Lic. All Ages

​On sale: Tuesday 29 July (2pm NZST)

Wednesday 21 January

​Sky Stadium | Wellington, NZ

​Lic. All Ages

​On sale: Tuesday 29 July (1pm NZST)

Saturday 24 January

​Apollo Projects Stadium | Christchurch, NZ

​Lic. All Ages

​On sale: Tuesday 29 July (4pm NZST)

Saturday 31 January

​Optus Stadium | Perth, WA

​Lic. All Ages ​

​On sale: Tuesday 29 July (3pm AWST)

​

Friday 13 February

​Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW

​Lic. All Ages ​

​On sale: Tuesday 29 July (1pm AEST)

Saturday 14 February

​Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW

​Lic. All Ages ​

​On sale: Tuesday 29 July (1pm AEST)

Friday 20 February

​Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

​Lic. All Ages ​

​On sale: Tuesday 29 July (4pm AEST)

Saturday 21 February

​Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

​Lic. All Ages ​

​On sale: Tuesday 29 July (4pm AEST)

Thursday 26 February

​Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC

​Lic. All Ages ​

​On sale: Tuesday 29 July (3pm AEST)

Friday 27 February

​Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC

​Lic. All Ages ​

​On sale: Tuesday 29 July (3pm AEST)

Thursday 5 March

​Adelaide Oval | Adelaide, SA

​Lic. All Ages ​

​On sale: Tuesday 29 July (11.30am ACST)

