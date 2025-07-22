Ed Sheeran Announces His Sixth Australian and New Zealand Tour - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran will return to Australia and New Zealand in 2026 for his sixth Australian tour.
Ed Sheeran previously toured Australia in 2023, 2018, 2015, 2013, 2012 but in November 2012 the then 19-year-old Ed first visited Australia and played at an invitation industry only show at Melbourne’s Bakehouse Studios for around 50 people.
Check this out:
Promoter Michael Gudinski was one of the 50 who saw Ed that night. He became Ed’s Australian promoter for those first four tours. Michael passed away in 2021. His son Matt championed the 2023 Ed Sheeran tour, with Ed paying tribute to Michael at the show, and Matt and Frontier Touring are again behind the 2026 tour.
Here are the Noise11 interviews with Ed Sheeran from across the years:
JANUARY, FEBRUARY & MARCH 2026
Presented by Frontier Touring and MG Live
TELSTRA PLUS MEMBER PRESALE (AU SHOWS)
via telstra.com/presale
Runs 48 hours from: Friday 25 July
or until presale allocation exhausted
Presale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details
FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/edsheeran
Runs 24 hours from: Monday 28 July
or until presale allocation exhausted
Presale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details
TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Tuesday 29 July (times staggered, see below)
ALL SHOWS ALL AGES*
* Children 14 and under must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian
This event is recommended for patrons aged 6+
Friday 16 January
GO Media Stadium | Auckland, NZ
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Tuesday 29 July (2pm NZST)
Wednesday 21 January
Sky Stadium | Wellington, NZ
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Tuesday 29 July (1pm NZST)
Saturday 24 January
Apollo Projects Stadium | Christchurch, NZ
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Tuesday 29 July (4pm NZST)
Saturday 31 January
Optus Stadium | Perth, WA
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Tuesday 29 July (3pm AWST)
Friday 13 February
Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Tuesday 29 July (1pm AEST)
Saturday 14 February
Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Tuesday 29 July (1pm AEST)
Friday 20 February
Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Tuesday 29 July (4pm AEST)
Saturday 21 February
Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Tuesday 29 July (4pm AEST)
Thursday 26 February
Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Tuesday 29 July (3pm AEST)
Friday 27 February
Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Tuesday 29 July (3pm AEST)
Thursday 5 March
Adelaide Oval | Adelaide, SA
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Tuesday 29 July (11.30am ACST)
