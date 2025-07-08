Lewis Capaldi To Tour Australia and New Zealand In December - Noise11.com

Lewis Capaldi will play shows in Australia and New Zealand in December 2025.
Lewis was in Australia in 2018 and 2020.
Lewis has released two albums, ‘Divine Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’ (no 7, Aus) in 2019 and ‘Broken by Desire to be Heaven Sent’ (no. 1, Aus) in 2023.
In Australia he has had the hits ‘Someone Like You’ (no 4, 2018):
‘Before You Go’ (no 7, 2019)
‘Forget Me’ (no 21, 2022)
‘Wish You The Best’ (no 23, 2023)
Lewis played Glastonbury on 27 June. His setlist was:
Before You Go
Grace
Hold Me While You Wait
Bruises
Survive
Forget Me
Someone You Loved
LEWIS CAPALDI
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2025
Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch
Sunday, 30 November
Spark Arena, Auckland
Tuesday, 2 December
Entertainment Centre, Brisbane
Thursday, 4 December
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Saturday, 6 December
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Friday, 12 December
Entertainment Centre, Adelaide
Monday, 15 December
RAC Arena, Perth
Wednesday, 17 December
Past Ticket Holders Presale: Thursday, July 10th, 11am (local)
Secret Sounds Presale: Friday, July 11th, 11am (local)
General Sale: Monday, July 14th, 12pm (local)
For complete tour & ticket information, visit: secretsounds.com