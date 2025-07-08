Lewis Capaldi To Tour Australia and New Zealand In December - Noise11.com

Lewis Capaldi will play shows in Australia and New Zealand in December 2025.

Lewis was in Australia in 2018 and 2020.

Lewis has released two albums, ‘Divine Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’ (no 7, Aus) in 2019 and ‘Broken by Desire to be Heaven Sent’ (no. 1, Aus) in 2023.

In Australia he has had the hits ‘Someone Like You’ (no 4, 2018):

‘Before You Go’ (no 7, 2019)

‘Forget Me’ (no 21, 2022)

‘Wish You The Best’ (no 23, 2023)

Lewis played Glastonbury on 27 June. His setlist was:

Before You Go

Grace

Hold Me While You Wait

Bruises

Survive

Forget Me

Someone You Loved

LEWIS CAPALDI

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2025

Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch

Sunday, 30 November

Spark Arena, Auckland

Tuesday, 2 December

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Thursday, 4 December

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Saturday, 6 December

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Friday, 12 December

Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Monday, 15 December

RAC Arena, Perth

Wednesday, 17 December

Past Ticket Holders Presale: Thursday, July 10th, 11am (local)

Secret Sounds Presale: Friday, July 11th, 11am (local)

General Sale: Monday, July 14th, 12pm (local)

For complete tour & ticket information, visit: secretsounds.com