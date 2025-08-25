 SIX60 To Headline Sydney Opera House Steps In Landmark Summer Show - Noise11.com
Six60

SIX60 To Headline Sydney Opera House Steps In Landmark Summer Show

by Noise11.com on August 25, 2025

in News

New Zealand’s Six60 are preparing to etch their name into Australian music history with a once-in-a-lifetime show on the iconic Sydney Opera House Steps. On Thursday 11 December 2025, the group will bring their stadium-sized sound to an intimate outdoor setting in the heart of Sydney Harbour, promising fans a night to remember.

This will be no ordinary gig. The Opera House has long been a cultural beacon for world-class performances, but rarely has it hosted a contemporary act of Six60’s scale. The setting under the stars, framed by the sails of Australia’s most famous landmark, makes this a truly unique occasion. Joining them on the night is Melbourne R&B breakout star PANIA, whose smooth vocals and atmospheric soundscapes have earned her critical acclaim and a growing fanbase. Her performance will set the stage for what is expected to be one of the most talked-about live events of the summer.

Six60’s rise from Dunedin university flats to stadium-filling headliners is one of the most remarkable success stories in Australasian music. Formed in 2008 by a group of students at 660 Castle Street, an address that gave the band their name, the original lineup of Matiu Walters (vocals, guitar), Ji Fraser (guitar), Chris Mac (bass), Marlon Gerbes (synths, samples), Eli Paewai (drums), and formerly Hoani Matenga (bass, who left in 2011), quickly developed a reputation for blending genres in a way that defied convention.

Their sound pulls from rock, soul, reggae, pop, and electronic music, all fused together with an unmistakable Kiwi identity. This eclecticism has become their trademark, resonating with audiences who see Six60 as a reflection of New Zealand’s modern cultural mix.

The band’s self-titled debut album, released in 2011, cemented their arrival, hitting number one in New Zealand and producing hits like “Rise Up 2.0” and “Don’t Forget Your Roots.” What followed was a career defined not just by chart success, but by unprecedented milestones in live performance.

Six60 became the first New Zealand band to headline and sell out Western Springs Stadium in Auckland, drawing over 50,000 fans in 2019. In 2021, they broke new ground again by performing at Eden Park, New Zealand’s largest stadium, to 50,000 people in what was billed as the world’s first major post-COVID stadium concert. Internationally, they’ve sold out shows across Europe, played multiple nights in Sydney, and even delivered a halftime performance at a packed Accor Stadium during the 2023 State of Origin series.

Their ability to move seamlessly between stadium spectacles and intimate shows speaks to their unique connection with audiences. The upcoming Opera House Steps performance continues that tradition of headline-making live moments.

Australian fans have always embraced Six60 as their own. The band’s shows in Sydney and Brisbane regularly sell out, and the Opera House performance is expected to be no exception.

This time, however, the venue itself adds an extra layer of prestige. For Six60, it represents another milestone in their cross-Tasman journey—one that began in university flats in Dunedin and has now reached one of the world’s most famous stages.

The show comes ahead of the release of their forthcoming album, with the band set to perform brand new tracks alongside classics that have defined their career. Fans can expect the full spectrum of Six60’s sound, from heartfelt ballads to genre-bending anthems, all delivered with the high-energy performance that has made them New Zealand’s most successful band.

Six60’s Discography
Six60 (2011) – The debut that introduced the band’s fusion of rock, soul, and reggae, featuring “Don’t Forget Your Roots” and “Rise Up 2.0.”
Six60 (2) (2015) – A more polished and expansive follow-up, including “Special” and “White Lines.”
Six60 (3) (2019) – Cementing their stadium-filling status with hits like “The Greatest” and “Please Don’t Go.”
Castle St (2022) – A nostalgic nod to their Dunedin beginnings, balancing anthemic hooks with emotional depth.
[Upcoming Album] (2025) – Yet to be titled, but expected to showcase their continued evolution and new material set for debut at the Opera House show.

Ticketing Details
Show Date: Thursday 11 December 2025
Artist Presale: Wednesday 27 August, 10:00 AM – Friday 29 August, 10:00 AM AEST
Live Nation Presale: Wednesday 27 August, 10:00 AM – Friday 29 August, 10:00 AM AEST
SOH/Niche Productions Presales: Wednesday 27 August, 10:00 AM – Friday 29 August, 10:00 AM AEST
General Public On Sale: Friday 29 August, 11:00 AM AEST

