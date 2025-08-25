The Pretty Reckless Deliver a Dark New Chapter with “For I Am Death” Heralding Their Next Album - Noise11.com

The Pretty Reckless are back with a shiver-inducing new single, For I Am Death, a hauntingly powerful teaser of what lies ahead for the chart-topping band.

The Pretty Reckless have unleashed For I Am Death, marking their triumphant return to new music after nearly four years of anticipation. The single arrives with a spine-tingling video directed by Lewis Cater, in which frontwoman Taylor Momsen morphs into a malevolent, ominous personification of death, surrounded by eerie forces that amplify the song’s dark magnetism. Momsen explains: “With For I Am Death, I want the music to speak for itself, allowing the listener to decide what it means to them… rock and roll will never die.”

This release coincides with the band’s mammoth support run alongside AC/DC on the Power Up stadium tour across North America and Europe — epic stages like LA’s Rose Bowl, Chicago’s Soldier Field, London’s Wembley Stadium, and Paris’s Stade de France have already witnessed their incendiary presence. In fact, it’s For I Am Death that opens what promises to be their next major artistic chapter.

For I Am Death was released on 22 August 2025 and is widely presumed to be the lead single from their upcoming fifth studio album. The band began recording their fifth LP in January 2024, working once again with producer Jonathan Wyman, who also co-produced Death by Rock and Roll in 2021.

By mid-2024, Taylor Momsen confirmed that “a lot” of music had been written, with the band booking extended studio time to shape the record. With the new single now out in the world, the as-yet-untitled album is expected to arrive in 2025, marking the band’s first full-length release in four years.

All signs point to an exciting new album in the offing, anchored by the moody gravitas of For I Am Death.

Formed in 2009, The Pretty Reckless comprises Taylor Momsen (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), guitarist Ben Phillips, bassist Mark Damon, and drummer Jamie Perkins. Momsen originally gained fame as an actor on Gossip Girl before devoting herself fully to music, building the band into one of the most commanding female-fronted acts in modern rock.

They’ve become known for raw, commanding performances and a gritty sound that blends hard rock, post-grunge, and alternative rock. Since their debut, they have shattered records—including becoming the first female-fronted band to score seven No. 1 singles on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart — and have supported legends like AC/DC, The Rolling Stones, and Soundgarden across the globe.

Album Discography

Light Me Up (2010)

Going to Hell (2014)

Who You Selling For (2016)

Death by Rock and Roll (2021)

The band also released Other Worlds in 2022, a compilation of acoustic renditions, reimaginings, and covers.

No release date has yet been announced for the full album, but with the single out and momentum clearly building, it seems only a matter of time before The Pretty Reckless deliver their next chapter in full force.

