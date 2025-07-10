Don Broco To Begin 2025 World Tour In Australia - Noise11.com

Don Broco is heading back to Australia following the 2023 tour to this time kick off the world tour in Brisbane.

The last tour went to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. For 2025, Perth and Adelaide will also have shows.

Don Broco dates:

Thurs, Sept 4: Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Fri, Sept 5: Manning Bar, Sydney

Sat, Sept 6: The Croxton, Melbourne

Mon, Sept 8: Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Tues, Sept 9: Magnet House, Perth

Pre Sale: Fri, July 11 @ 9.00am

On Sale: Tues, July 19 @ 9.00am

Tickets from

thephoenix.au

Don Broco is a rock band formed in Bedford, England. The band was formed in 2008 and has gained a reputation for their energetic live performances and fusion of rock, pop, and electronic influences.

They have released several albums, including the critically acclaimed “Technology” (2018) and “Amazing Things” (2021).

Don Broco is known for their dynamic stage presence, creative music videos, and engaging with fans through social media and inventive promotional stunts.

The group regularly tours internationally, including multiple visits to Australia, and has played major festivals such as Reading and Leeds in the UK.

Don Broco recently played the Download Festival on 14 June 2025.

The download setlist was:

1. Everybody

2. Pretty

3. Technology

4. Come Out to LA

5. Gumshield

6. Uber

7. One True Prince

8. Manchester Super Reds No.1 Fan

9. ACTION

10. Bruce Willis

11. Endorphins

12. Fingernails

13. T-Shirt Song

