Don Broco To Begin 2025 World Tour In Australia - Noise11.com

Don Broco is heading back to Australia following the 2023 tour to this time kick off the world tour in Brisbane.
The last tour went to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. For 2025, Perth and Adelaide will also have shows.
Don Broco dates:
Thurs, Sept 4: Princess Theatre, Brisbane
Fri, Sept 5: Manning Bar, Sydney
Sat, Sept 6: The Croxton, Melbourne
Mon, Sept 8: Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide
Tues, Sept 9: Magnet House, Perth
Pre Sale: Fri, July 11 @ 9.00am
On Sale: Tues, July 19 @ 9.00am
Tickets from
thephoenix.au
Don Broco is a rock band formed in Bedford, England. The band was formed in 2008 and has gained a reputation for their energetic live performances and fusion of rock, pop, and electronic influences.
They have released several albums, including the critically acclaimed “Technology” (2018) and “Amazing Things” (2021).
Don Broco is known for their dynamic stage presence, creative music videos, and engaging with fans through social media and inventive promotional stunts.
The group regularly tours internationally, including multiple visits to Australia, and has played major festivals such as Reading and Leeds in the UK.
Don Broco recently played the Download Festival on 14 June 2025.
The download setlist was:
1. Everybody
2. Pretty
3. Technology
4. Come Out to LA
5. Gumshield
6. Uber
7. One True Prince
8. Manchester Super Reds No.1 Fan
9. ACTION
10. Bruce Willis
11. Endorphins
12. Fingernails
13. T-Shirt Song
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Noise11.com
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
Noise11 on Instagram
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook