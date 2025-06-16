 Ed Sheeran Wins Shouting Out Loud Copyright Case - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran Wins Shouting Out Loud Copyright Case

by Music-News.com on June 17, 2025

in News

Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud copyright lawsuit won’t proceed to the US Supreme Court.

A minority owner of a Marvin Gaye song has tried tirelessly to sue Sheeran over the alleged similarities between Sheeran’s hit and Let’s Get It On, but the High Court has refused to accept the lawsuit.

“No reasonable jury could find that the two songs, taken as a whole, are substantially similar in light of their dissimilar melodies and lyrics,” the judge declared, as reported by USA Today.

Back in November, the High Court found that Sheeran did not infringe on Gaye’s copyright, citing that the songs share only the “fundamental musical building blocks”.

“We are gratified that the Second Circuit agreed that Ed Sheeran did not infringe Let’s Get It On in creating Thinking Out Loud,” Sheeran’s lawyer told Rolling Stone in November.

While Monday’s denial ends this lawsuit against Sheeran, a separate case may go forward in federal court. The second suit attempts to sue Sheeran over a recorded version of the Gaye song, which had been paused in the court system.

Sheeran’s attorney has slammed the attempt at a second suit.

“If (the plaintiff) truly believed that the second case was so compelling, which it is not, he would not have spent the last two years pursuing his failed first case,” he stated.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

MGK Machine Gun Kelly Los Americana
Bob Dylan Narrates Trailer for New MGK (Machine Gun Kelly) Album ‘Lost Americana’

Bob Dylan’s voice is heard on the trailer for ‘Lost Americana’, a new album on the way from MGK (Machine Gun Kelly).

6 days ago
Jacob Collier - photographer credit Nicole Nodland
Jacob Collier Djesse World Tour Includes Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney

British singer songwriter Jacob Collier has included three Australian dates for Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney as part of the Djesse World Tour.

June 10, 2025
Finneas (supplied by Universal Music)
Finneas Tear-Gassed During Los Angeles Protest

Finneas has claimed that he was tear-gassed by the National Guard at a "very peaceful" protest in Los Angeles.

June 10, 2025
David Byrne photo by Ros O'Gorman
David Byrne Joins Olivia Rodrigo at Governor’s Ball in New York

Olivia Rodrigo stunned fans by bringing new wave legend David Byrne on stage with her at the Governors Ball festival in New York on Saturday night.

June 9, 2025
David Duchovny
David Duchovny Gets The Band Out For Another Tour

David Duchovny is taking the band back out on tour across America in September.

June 7, 2025
Fanny Lumsden
Fanny Lumsden Releases Her Cover of Gotye’s ‘Something That I Used To Know’

Fanny Lumsden’s cover of Gotye’s ‘Something That I Used To Know’ got a lot of attention in 2024. So much so that Fanny has decided to release her version.

June 6, 2025
GayC/DC
GayC/DC Premiere ‘Gay Boy Boogie’ with a Touch of Twisted Sister

So anyway, there is this band from Los Angeles called GayC/DC that has been around since 2013 and is now getting some traction with their new song ‘Gay Boy Boogie’, a nod to AC/DC’s 1977 Let There Be Rock anthem ‘Bad Boy Boogie’.

June 3, 2025