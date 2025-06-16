Ed Sheeran Wins Shouting Out Loud Copyright Case - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud copyright lawsuit won’t proceed to the US Supreme Court.

A minority owner of a Marvin Gaye song has tried tirelessly to sue Sheeran over the alleged similarities between Sheeran’s hit and Let’s Get It On, but the High Court has refused to accept the lawsuit.

“No reasonable jury could find that the two songs, taken as a whole, are substantially similar in light of their dissimilar melodies and lyrics,” the judge declared, as reported by USA Today.

Back in November, the High Court found that Sheeran did not infringe on Gaye’s copyright, citing that the songs share only the “fundamental musical building blocks”.

“We are gratified that the Second Circuit agreed that Ed Sheeran did not infringe Let’s Get It On in creating Thinking Out Loud,” Sheeran’s lawyer told Rolling Stone in November.

While Monday’s denial ends this lawsuit against Sheeran, a separate case may go forward in federal court. The second suit attempts to sue Sheeran over a recorded version of the Gaye song, which had been paused in the court system.

Sheeran’s attorney has slammed the attempt at a second suit.

“If (the plaintiff) truly believed that the second case was so compelling, which it is not, he would not have spent the last two years pursuing his failed first case,” he stated.

