Ed Sheeran Adds Shows In Perth, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Loop’ Australia and New Zealand tour for 2026 has expanded by four shows for Perth, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.
Ed’s most recent show was 26 July in Oslo, Norway. The setlist was:
Castle on the Hill (from ÷, 2017)
BLOW (from No. 6 Collaborations Project, 2019)
Shivers (from =, 2021)
The A Team (from +, 2011)
Don’t (from x, 2014)
Lego House (from +, 2011)
Sapphire (from Play, 2025)
Eyes Closed (from -, 2023)
Give Me Love (from +, 2011)
I Was Made for Loving You (from Tori Kelly, Unbreakable Smile, 2015) (with Tori Kelly)
River (from Eminem, Revival, 2017) / Peru (from Fireboy DML single, 2021)/ Beautiful People (from No. 6 Collaborations Project, 2019) / I Don’t Care from No. 6 Collaborations Project, 2019)
Celestial (from =, 2021)
Galway Girl (from ÷, 2017)
Nancy Mulligan (from ÷, 2017)
Thinking Out Loud (from x, 2014)
Love Yourself (from Justin Bieber, Purpose, 2015)
I See Fire (from x, 2014)
Old Phone (from Play, 2025)
Photograph (from x, 2014)
Tenerife Sea (from x, 2014)
Don’t Kill My Vibe (from Sigrid, Sucker Punch, 2019) (with Sigrid)
Perfect (from ÷, 2017)
Bloodstream (from x, 2014)
Afterglow (from =, 2021)
Encore:
You Need Me, I Don’t Need You (from +, 2011)
Azizam (from Play, 2025)
Shape of You (from ÷, 2017)
Bad Habits (from =, 2021)
ED SHEERAN – THE LOOP TOUR
AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND
JANUARY, FEBRUARY & MARCH 2026
FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/edsheeran
Runs 24 hours from: Monday 28 July
or until presale allocation exhausted
Presale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details
TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Tuesday 29 July (times staggered, see below)
ALL SHOWS ALL AGES*
* Children 14 and under must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian
This event is recommended for patrons aged 6+
Friday 16 January
GO Media Stadium | Auckland, NZ
Wednesday 21 January
Sky Stadium | Wellington, NZ
Saturday 24 January
Apollo Projects Stadium | Christchurch, NZ
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Tuesday 29 July (4pm NZST)
axs.com/nz
Saturday 31 January
Optus Stadium | Perth, WA
Sunday 1 February
NEW SHOW!
Optus Stadium | Perth, WA
Friday 13 February
Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW
Saturday 14 February
Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW
Sunday 15 February
NEW SHOW!
Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW
Friday 20 February
Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD
Saturday 21 February
Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD
Sunday 22 February
NEW SHOW!
Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD
Thursday 26 February
Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC
Friday 27 February
Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC
Saturday 28 February
NEW SHOW!
Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC
Thursday 5 March
Adelaide Oval | Adelaide, SA
