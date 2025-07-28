Ed Sheeran Adds Shows In Perth, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Loop’ Australia and New Zealand tour for 2026 has expanded by four shows for Perth, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

Ed’s most recent show was 26 July in Oslo, Norway. The setlist was:

Castle on the Hill (from ÷, 2017)

BLOW (from No. 6 Collaborations Project, 2019)

Shivers (from =, 2021)

The A Team (from +, 2011)

Don’t (from x, 2014)

Lego House (from +, 2011)

Sapphire (from Play, 2025)

Eyes Closed (from -, 2023)

Give Me Love (from +, 2011)

I Was Made for Loving You (from Tori Kelly, Unbreakable Smile, 2015) (with Tori Kelly)

River (from Eminem, Revival, 2017) / Peru (from Fireboy DML single, 2021)/ Beautiful People (from No. 6 Collaborations Project, 2019) / I Don’t Care from No. 6 Collaborations Project, 2019)

Celestial (from =, 2021)

Galway Girl (from ÷, 2017)

Nancy Mulligan (from ÷, 2017)

Thinking Out Loud (from x, 2014)

Love Yourself (from Justin Bieber, Purpose, 2015)

I See Fire (from x, 2014)

Old Phone (from Play, 2025)

Photograph (from x, 2014)

Tenerife Sea (from x, 2014)

Don’t Kill My Vibe (from Sigrid, Sucker Punch, 2019) (with Sigrid)

Perfect (from ÷, 2017)

Bloodstream (from x, 2014)

Afterglow (from =, 2021)

Encore:

You Need Me, I Don’t Need You (from +, 2011)

Azizam (from Play, 2025)

Shape of You (from ÷, 2017)

Bad Habits (from =, 2021)

ED SHEERAN – THE LOOP TOUR

AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND

JANUARY, FEBRUARY & MARCH 2026

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/edsheeran

Runs 24 hours from: Monday 28 July

or until presale allocation exhausted

Presale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Tuesday 29 July (times staggered, see below)

ALL SHOWS ALL AGES*

* Children 14 and under must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian

This event is recommended for patrons aged 6+

Friday 16 January

GO Media Stadium | Auckland, NZ

Wednesday 21 January

Sky Stadium | Wellington, NZ

Saturday 24 January

Apollo Projects Stadium | Christchurch, NZ

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Tuesday 29 July (4pm NZST)

axs.com/nz

Saturday 31 January

Optus Stadium | Perth, WA

Sunday 1 February

NEW SHOW!

Optus Stadium | Perth, WA

Friday 13 February

Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 14 February

Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW

Sunday 15 February

NEW SHOW!

Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW

Friday 20 February

Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 21 February

Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

Sunday 22 February

NEW SHOW!

Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

Thursday 26 February

Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 27 February

Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 28 February

NEW SHOW!

Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC

Thursday 5 March

Adelaide Oval | Adelaide, SA

