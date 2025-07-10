Lorde Reveals Australia and New Zealand Dates for 2026 - Noise11.com

Lorde will bring her Ultrasound world tour to Auckland, Christchurch, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth in February 2026.

Lorde’s ‘Virgin’ debuted at number one in Australia last week. It is Lorde’s fourth album and fourth number one album. The album also debuted at no 1 in the UK and no 2 in the USA.

Songs from the album were:

What Was That (no 9, Aus)

Man of the Year (no 92, Aus)

LORDE ULTRASOUND WORLD TOUR

NEW ZEALAND & AUSTRALIA

FEBRUARY 2026

Presented by Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/lorde

Runs 23 hours from: Thursday 17 July (2pm local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Friday 18 July (2pm local time)

Wednesday 11 February

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

Friday 13 February

Wolfbrook Arena | Christchurch, NZ

Monday 16 February

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday 18 February

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 21 February

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 25 February

Perth Arena | Perth, WA

