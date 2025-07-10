Lorde Reveals Australia and New Zealand Dates for 2026 - Noise11.com

Lorde will bring her Ultrasound world tour to Auckland, Christchurch, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth in February 2026.
Lorde’s ‘Virgin’ debuted at number one in Australia last week. It is Lorde’s fourth album and fourth number one album. The album also debuted at no 1 in the UK and no 2 in the USA.
Songs from the album were:
What Was That (no 9, Aus)
Man of the Year (no 92, Aus)
LORDE ULTRASOUND WORLD TOUR
NEW ZEALAND & AUSTRALIA
FEBRUARY 2026
Presented by Frontier Touring
FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/lorde
Runs 23 hours from: Thursday 17 July (2pm local time)
or until presale allocation exhausted
TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Friday 18 July (2pm local time)
Wednesday 11 February
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ
Friday 13 February
Wolfbrook Arena | Christchurch, NZ
Monday 16 February
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
Wednesday 18 February
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
Saturday 21 February
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
Wednesday 25 February
Perth Arena | Perth, WA
