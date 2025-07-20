 Billie Eilish Teases Film Project With James Cameron - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish Teases Film Project With James Cameron

by Music-News.com on July 21, 2025

in News

Billie Eilish took a moment during her concert in Manchester to announce that she’s working on a project with James Cameron.

The Avatar and Titanic director was in the audience at the time.

“So you may have noticed that there are more cameras than usual in here,” Eilish told the crowd.

“Basically, I can’t say much about it but what I can say is that I’m working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron and it’s going to be in 3D.

“So, take that as you will and these four shows here in Manchester, you and me are part of a thing that I am making with him. He’s in this audience somewhere, just saying. So don’t mind that, and also I’ll probably be wearing this exact outfit for like four days in a row.”

In the past, Eilish has released several films, including the 2021 documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry and the concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.

Eilish is currently on a world tour in support of her third album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which was released last year. Following her shows in Manchester, she’ll perform in Japan before circling back to the US.

music-news.com

