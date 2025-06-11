Bob Dylan Narrates Trailer for New MGK (Machine Gun Kelly) Album ‘Lost Americana’ - Noise11.com

Bob Dylan’s voice is heard on the trailer for ‘Lost Americana’, a new album on the way from MGK (Machine Gun Kelly).

The voice of Bob Dylan is heard saying, “Lost Americana is a personal excavation of the American dream. A journey to find what’s been lost. This album is a love letter to those who journey to rediscover, the dreamers, the drifters, the defiant. It is a sonic map of forgotten places. A tribute to the spirit of the invention. A request to reclaim the outstanding essence of American freedom. From the gold and diamonds to the rumbling of the motorcycles this is music that celebrates the beauty. Out in the inbetween spaces where the past is reimagined. The future is forged on your own terms”.

The first song from ‘Lost Americana’ is ‘cliché’

Colson Baker (MGK) released his first album ‘Lace Up’ in 2012. ‘Lost Americana’ will be released on 8 August, 2025.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook