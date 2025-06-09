 Jacob Collier Djesse World Tour Includes Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney - Noise11.com
Jacob Collier - photographer credit Nicole Nodland

Jacob Collier Djesse World Tour Includes Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney

by Paul Cashmere on June 10, 2025

in News

British singer songwriter Jacob Collier has included three Australian dates for Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney as part of the Djesse World Tour.

Collier is currently in Australia performing at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival. “There’s musicianship and then there’s genius, and then way, way, way above all that, out in the stratosphere, is Jacob Collier,” another legend Hans Zimmer said.

Collier also toured Australia in 2019 and 2022.

‘Djesse’ is a four volume 50 song collection which started with Volume 1 in October 2018. Volume 2 was released in July 2019. Volume 3 in August 2020 and Volume 4 in March 2024.

Collier won Grammy Awards for his arrangement of the Flintstones theme and Stevie Wonder’s ‘You and I’ on Volume 1.

In 2020 Collier won more Grammy Awards for Lionel Ritchie’s ‘All Night Long (All Night)’ also off Volume 1 and ‘Moon River’ on Volume 2.

Collier won his fifth Grammy for ‘He Won’t Hold You’ off Volume 3.

In 2024 Collier won another Grammy for the Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals award for “In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning” bringing his Grammy wins for the four-volume series to six.

“I’m so excited to bring this iteration of the tour to Australia,” says Collier. “the sound of the audience choirs I conducted during the shows in these cities back in 2022 deeply influenced the sound of Djesse Vol. 4, so to return and celebrate this record with you feels like a homecoming of sorts!”

JACOB COLLIER
WITH SPECIAL GUEST NAI PALM
DJESSE WORLD TOUR 2025
AUSTRALIA
DECEMBER 2025

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/jacobcollier
Runs 72 hours from: Friday 13 June (10am local time)
or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Monday 16 June (11am local time)

Tuesday 9 December
The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Thursday 11 December
ICC Sydney Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 13 December
Margaret Court Arena | Melbourne, VIC

