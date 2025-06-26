Kelsea Ballerini Is Heading Back To Australia For Shows In December - Noise11.com

Kelsea Ballerini will perform for a fourth time in Australia in December.

Kelsea first played in Australia in 2016, then returned for shows in 2018 and 2019.

She has released five albums. The most recent was ‘Patterns’ in 2024. The most successful in Australia was ‘Unapologetically’ in 2017.

Kelsea has been nominated five times for Grammy Awards. She has taken home awards from the Academy of Country Music, Billboard Women in Music, Country Music Association Awards, CMT, iHeart, Radio Disney and Teen Choice awards.

Saturday 6 December

ICC Sydney Theatre | Sydney, NS

Wednesday 10 December

Margaret Court Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 13 December

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD