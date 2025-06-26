 Kelsea Ballerini Is Heading Back To Australia For Shows In December - Noise11.com

Kelsea Ballerini photo by Nyk Allen

Kelsea Ballerini Is Heading Back To Australia For Shows In December

by Paul Cashmere on June 27, 2025

in News

Kelsea Ballerini will perform for a fourth time in Australia in December.

Kelsea first played in Australia in 2016, then returned for shows in 2018 and 2019.

She has released five albums. The most recent was ‘Patterns’ in 2024. The most successful in Australia was ‘Unapologetically’ in 2017.

Kelsea has been nominated five times for Grammy Awards. She has taken home awards from the Academy of Country Music, Billboard Women in Music, Country Music Association Awards, CMT, iHeart, Radio Disney and Teen Choice awards.

KELSEA BALLERINI
SPECIAL GUESTS CARTER FAITH & ALEKSIAH

AUSTRALIAN TOUR
DECEMBER 2025

Presented by Frontier Touring & Chugg Entertainment

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/kelseaballerini
Runs 24 hours from: Monday 30 June (2pm local time)
or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Tuesday 1 July (2pm local time)

ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES

Saturday 6 December
ICC Sydney Theatre | Sydney, NS

Wednesday 10 December
Margaret Court Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 13 December
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

