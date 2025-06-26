Kelsea Ballerini Is Heading Back To Australia For Shows In December - Noise11.com

Kelsea Ballerini will perform for a fourth time in Australia in December.
Kelsea first played in Australia in 2016, then returned for shows in 2018 and 2019.
She has released five albums. The most recent was ‘Patterns’ in 2024. The most successful in Australia was ‘Unapologetically’ in 2017.
Kelsea has been nominated five times for Grammy Awards. She has taken home awards from the Academy of Country Music, Billboard Women in Music, Country Music Association Awards, CMT, iHeart, Radio Disney and Teen Choice awards.
KELSEA BALLERINI
SPECIAL GUESTS CARTER FAITH & ALEKSIAH
AUSTRALIAN TOUR
DECEMBER 2025
Presented by Frontier Touring & Chugg Entertainment
FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/kelseaballerini
Runs 24 hours from: Monday 30 June (2pm local time)
or until presale allocation exhausted
TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Tuesday 1 July (2pm local time)
ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES
Saturday 6 December
ICC Sydney Theatre | Sydney, NS
Wednesday 10 December
Margaret Court Arena | Melbourne, VIC
Saturday 13 December
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD