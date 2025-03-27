Ed Sheeran Confirms Album Title Is 'Play' - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran has revealed the title of his next album. Sheeran confirmed that his upcoming album is called Play and is based on an idea he had when he was 18.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, the British singer-songwriter revealed details of a possible new album series.

The new record will follow his Mathematics series, which includes five studio albums, + (2011), x (2014), ÷ (2017), = (2021) and – (2023).

“When I was like 18, I had an idea for ten albums, and it was Plus, Multiply, Divide, Subtract, Equals, and then Play, Pause, Rewind, Fast-Forward, Stop,” Sheeran explained, hinting at a new series of albums.

He added, “So I’ve always had – I wanted to do ten.”

Sheeran noted that he was also inspired by filmmaker and actor Quentin Tarantino.

“I’m kind of a bit obsessed with Tarantino, and I heard he was doing ten films, and he’s got his side projects like Grindhouse and s**t,” the singer shared. “So I’m like, I want to do my 10 and, every now and then, do a side project here and then.”

Asked by host Jimmy if Stop would be the last album of his career, Sheeran replied, “I kind of want to make an album for the whole of my life where you put, like, different songs on, and then it’s in your will that comes out the day you die, and it’s called Eject.”

As the audience laughed, Sheeran insisted, “I’m not joking.”

“Imagine when (Paul) McCartney passes away, and there’s a record that he’s made that there’s a song from when he’s 16, there’s a song from when he’s 20, there’s a song from when he’s 30,” Sheeran explained. “It’d be fascinating.”

Play does not yet have a release date, but is expected to be released later this year.

