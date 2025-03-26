Ed Sheeran Says He Is Changing Musical Direction - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran has revealed he is changing direction when it comes to the sound of his music.

Having previously teased that he would explore death metal on a new record, Sheeran has instead revealed his new album will have a more Eurasian sound.

Next month, Sheeran will release a new single titled Azizam – which is the lead track from his upcoming eighth album, titled Play.

He has worked with producer Ilya Salmanzadeh – who has also collaborated with the likes of Ariana Grande, Ellie Goulding and Sam Smith – and has revealed he has been leaning into his producer’s heritage to create a new sound.

Sheeran told The Sun, “I wrote Azizam after Ilya suggested trying out making music inspired by his Persian heritage and culture.

“I love learning about music and different cultures, the more I travel and connect with people. It was like opening a door to a new and exciting world.

“I loved how a lot of rhythms, scales, melodies and instruments were different but similar to the Irish trad music I had grown up with. It was showing to me that music connects us all.”

Sheeran has previously teased he would release a death metal album, and while this is yet to come to fruition, he has collaborated with iconic extreme metal group Cradle of Filth – with reports suggesting a track they worked on together will appear on a future album from the band.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

