Mark Sheehan of The Script Dies Aged 46 - Noise11.com

Mark Sheehan, the guitarist and co-founder of Irish band The Script, has died at the age of 46 after what has been called “a brief illness”.

Sheehan formed The Script with Danny O’Donoghue and Glenn Power, in Dublin in 2001. They had their first hit with ‘We Cry’ in Ireland in 2008. ‘Breakeven’ reached number three in Australia also in 2008. They continued hits in Australia with ‘Before The Worst’ (no 10, 2009), ‘For The First Time’ (no 12, 2010), ‘Hall of Fame (no 4, 2012), ‘Six Degrees of Separation’ (no 31, 2012), ‘If You Could See Me Now’ (no 34, 2013) and ‘Superheroes’ (no 7, 2014).

In a statement, The Script announced, “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time”.

The President of Ireland issued a statement saying, “It was a mark of the originality and excellence that Mark and his bandmates in The Script sought that they saw such success across the world, including six number one albums in the UK and a number three album in the United States – a truly remarkable achievement.”

Before The Script, Mark was a member of Irish boyband MyTown with Danny O’Donoghue. Sheehan produced two tracks on Peter Andre’s 2004 album ‘The Long Road Back’. He was married to wife Reena. They have three children.

